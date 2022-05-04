Thursday, May 4, 1972

P.C.H.S. Track

On Tuesday, April 25, the track squad traveled to Oak Hill for the New River Valley Conference Track Meet…

The local boys finished first in three events. Dave Cain won the shot put, Gary Cassell won the 440 yard dash, and the mile relay team, composed of Gary Cassell, Tom Moore, Dave Moore and Rusty Friel, placed first.

As a result of the first place finishes, these boys qualified to be guests at the annual New River Valley banquet held in Summersville.

Also being honored at the banquet were boys having been chosen on the first team of the New River Valley Conference football and basketball teams. David Cain, first team in football and basketball, and Gilbert Dean, first team in football, attended from PCHS…

Comments of a Country Woman

Last week, I went fishing with my husband. We usually don’t go too far from home because in this county there are plenty of good fishing streams within a few minutes drive. We take along a lunch just for the fun of it, nothing fancy. Eating lunch beside a clear sparkling mountain stream and listening to the sound of the running water is a great pleasure and privilege.

While my husband catches the fish, I walk along the stream and enjoy the scenery, such as the trees still in their dark winter coats but brightened here and there with evergreens.

Some plants and grasses are making their appearance now; mixed in these are some beautiful violets and other little blue and white flowers. Also many birds are back from the south and I love to watch their busy comings and goings as they select just the right site for their nests and prepare them for their future families. Sometimes I have the extra special treat of seeing a deer or pheasant or maybe a wild turkey.

When I think of the thousands of people in the cities of the United States who are dreaming of spending just a few days’ vacation in such beautiful surroundings as we have right here, I know how fortunate I am to be living in this beautiful county.

ENGAGEMENTS

Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Miller, of Marlinton, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Sharol Virginia, to Lyle D. Campbell, son of Mrs. Flossie Campbell, of Marlinton, and the late William D. Campbell.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. William Mackie Vandevender, of Bartow, wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Judith Kay Vandevender, to Frederick Ray Newbrough, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray H. Newbrough, of Shinnston.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Aceil Ryder, of Neola, a son, Aceil Bryant.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Douglas E. Snyder, of Morgantown, a daughter, named Deena Leann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Hansard, Jr., of Wichita Falls, Texas, a daughter, named Katherine Elizabeth.

DEATHS

Henry Arnout Yeager, 68, of Marlinton; funeral service was held Friday afternoon at Marlinton United Methodist Church; burial in Mountain View Cemetery. As a tribute to Mr. Yeager’s long service as Principal of Marlinton High School, Pocahontas schools will be dismissed at noon Friday. A scholarship fund is being established in his memory.

Covey Brooks Vance, 63, of Durbin, born in Whitmer, a son of the late William and Phoebe C. Sites Vance. Burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Whitmer. Mr. Vance was a trackman for the Western Maryland Railroad and had received his 25-year service pin…

Harlen L. Buzzard, 54, of Silver Spring, Maryland; born at Huntersville, a son of Rodney Buzzard, of Beard, and the late Esta Alderman Buzzard. Burial in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery at Clintonville.