Thursday, April 6, 1972

EASTER EGG HUNT

About 70 youngsters excitedly hunted eggs Sunday in the Marlinton Jaycees First Easter Egg Hunt. Thirty dozen eggs were colored and hidden; 112 had denominations of money marked on them… Herbie Barlow found the most eggs – 24…

Bill Clendenen’s dog had a good time. He ate an undetermined number of eggs, but did not win a prize.

WEATHER

March

J. P. Schaffner

Minimum Temperature – 8 degrees on the 11th.

Maximum Temperature – 72 degrees on the 13th.

Average high temperature – 50.7

Average low temperature – 21.6

Rainfall 1.91 inches this month.

Rainfall, 3.89 inches a year ago.

Total precipitation from January 1, 1972 to April 1 1972, 10.93 inches.

Total snowfall this month, 6.2 inches.

Total snowfall from October 1 1971, to April 1, 1972, 73.9 inches.

Total snowfall from October 1, 1970 to April 1 1971, 111.4 inches…

Note: Lowest March snowfall since 1968 which was 4.4 inches.

Note: Lowest March total precipitation since March 1966, which was 1.20 inches.

DEATHS

Arden G. Killingsworth, 78, of Marlinton, a son of the late William G. and Lou-emma McKeever Killings-worth. A graduate of Mar- shall University, he served in World War I, and was a former teacher at Edray District High School, later Marlinton High School. He became a building contractor and also engaged in farming.

– – –

A lot of history died this week with Arden Killings-worth. He grew up with the Town of Marlinton and has built many of the homes and buildings. He once told us he was the first baby born in Marlinton, but never would say anything more about it. The Post Office was changed from Marlins Bottom to Marlinton in 1897 and the Town laid off from farmland in 1891; so his birth date of 1893 makes it sound reasonable. Mr. Killingsworth discussed the early growth of Marlinton at a meeting of the Historical Society a year or so ago and his comments were recorded…

– – –

Mrs. Mary Lucille Pritchard McElwee, 78, of Marlinton, born at Dunmore a daughter of the late Charles Ed and Betty Yeager Pritchard. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery at Marlinton. Her husband, June H. McElwee, preceded her in death. She is survived by three sons, Francis H. and Charles Edward McElwee, both of Marlinton, and Alfred McElwee, of Westfield, New Jersey…

Mrs. Mary Jordan Hall, 86, of Hillsboro, a daughter of the late James J. and Fannie Shaffer Jordan. Her husband, Robert Lee Hall, preceded her in death. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Clarence Albert Sowers, 41, of Rockville, Maryland. Born in Lafferty, Ohio, he was a son of Mrs. Roberta Sowers, of Weirton, and the late Jack Sowers. He is survived by his wife. Mrs. Jane Rexrode Sowers… Burial in Gates of Heaven Cemetery at Silver Spring.

John William Darnell, a son of the late George Washington Darnell and Mrs. Mary Jane Burwell Lange. He was born in Mountain Grove and died in Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.