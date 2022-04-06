Thursday, April 6, 1922

SITLINGTON

They are dragging the Sitlington Dunmore road, dragging the mud up so the first rain will wash it back in the ditches.

Ernest Campbell has been dragging it all winter.

Hunter Adams finally got all his scrap iron together and he rides around in it.

Some feller, writing under the signature of W., says he wants to know how to make money on a farm in 1922 and that he is going to ask us about it. We hereby refer him to the proper authority on the matter: W. G. Harding, address: Washington, D. C.

We are clearing off a piece of woods to plant potatoes, corn, etc. No thanks, Mr. Sutherland. We don’t want any seeds. They wouldn’t grow in this Democrat’s patch anyway.

WAR LETTERS

In looking over some old papers, W. W. Arbogast, of Greenbank, found a number of letters written by his father, George Washington Arbogast, to his wife, who is now Mrs. Ellen Brown, while in the Confederate Army. He was a member of the Greenbank Company 31st Virginia Infantry. He was killed in battle at Port Republic, if our memory serves us right. We presume that the little babe mentioned in the post script is the present Mr. W. W. Arbogast.

Camp Summersville Ford

Orange County,

March 6, 1864

My dear Ellen;

I concluded to write you a few lines today as I have to go on picket tomorrow and it may be that Henry Hull will start home before I come back.

The first day I left home we went to McDowell, next day to Buffalo Gap, and next morning to Staunton by daylight, but the cars were gone and we had to lay over until next day. The fourth day we got to Charlottesville where we had to stay as the cars, which were coming up, tore the track up and we had to wait until it was fixed. Fifth day to Gordonsville and sixth to the army.

My feet got very sore, blistered in several places, and it was hard to get enough to eat as they charged five dollars a meal from Staunton east, and that I could not afford. I did not spend ten dollars as I came down.

I have had my health very well since I came here and plenty to eat so far. The Yankees have been raiding around on both sides of us and some fighting done, and some Yankees captured, but this Brigade has been laying still. It is reported that the Yanks have been in Pocahontas and Highland.

What become of P. Bruffey’s neck tie? I have not got it here.

We had orders to get ready to move yesterday, but were countermanded in the evening.

If Henry Hull gives you a call, you must fix a pitcher of cider for him and a good meal of victuals. Tell mother I would like very much to have that cake of butter now, and if she pleases to send it by Henry Hull.

How are you getting along? How is your wood holding out?

We have had preaching here twice today. There will be a meeting of some sort every day. Give my love to all my friends, write to me by every chance, be certain to write by Henry Hull.

Nothing more, but remaining your loving husband.

G. W. Arbogast.

P. S. Kiss my little babe for me and keep me in his memory.

DIED

On Thursday, March 9th, shortly after noon, Mrs. Elizabeth A. Gibson died suddenly and peacefully at her home in Monterey. While in failing health for some time, Mrs. Gibson was active and in full possession of her mind to the time of her death. Death was due to apoplexy, and came after only a few moments warning.

This worthy lady’s parents were Joseph Seybert and Mrs. Rebecca Seybert, of Pocahontas county…

Mrs. Gibson spent much of her girlhood days at the home of her grandfather, Mr. Lanty Lockridge, at Driscol, four miles west of Huntersville, a home noted for hospitality and a place of resort for visiting lawyers to and from Huntersville on public occasions…

She had been a member of the Presbyterian church for many years. She was a woman of strong character and unusual mental endowments. Her mind was richly stored with reminiscences of the past, and she kept herself well informed in all current matters up to the last. Confided in and respected by her large circle of friends, honored and loved by her children, and possessed of all the graces of the good Christian mother, she rounded out a long and useful life, full of kindly deeds and good works…

– – –

John S. Jackson died at the home of his brother-in-law, W. H. Cackley, March 14, 1922, aged 79 years and two days… He had spent most of his life in Pocahontas county and was a brave Confederate soldier, serving in Company F, 19th Virginia Cavalry, under Captain M. L. McNeel…

– – –

Mrs. Fannie J. Cundiff, wife of N. J. Cundiff, died at her home near Buckeye Monday morning, April 3, 1922. Her age was more than 70 years. For a long time, she has been in failing health. She is survived by her husband; two brothers, Luther and Clinton Kellison; and a sister, Mrs. Harvey Petts. She was twice married, her first husband being the late George Courtney. Burial in the Ruckman graveyard Tuesday morning…