Thursday, March 16, 1972\r\n\r\nHere\u2019s Diddy\r\nBy Diddy Mathews Palmer\r\n\r\nThe conversation began with a weather discussion and ended, after a more-or-less logical progression of topics, on the subject of English teachers:\r\n\r\nTHE CONVERSATION about poorly worded weather forecasts reminded somebody of a book he was reading. \r\n\r\n\u201cSpeaking of weirdly-worded sentences, why do so many writers fall into the misplaced-modifier trap? This book I\u2019m reading, written by a Charleston author, is full of misplaced modifiers. For example, the author said, \u2018Jane spent all evening talking to people on the telephone that she hadn\u2019t seen in 30 years\u2026\u2019 The way I read it, the character in the novel hadn\u2019t seen the telephone in 30 years. Why had someone hidden it from her for three decades?\u201d\r\n\r\nAND THIS reminded another person of her father\u2019s all-time favorite fouled up sentence \u2013 one that he had read somewhere many years ago\u2026 \u201cThe day that the party was to be held that night dawned auspiciously\u2026\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cTHERE MUST be no good English teachers left,\u201d sighed someone in the group. \u201cThe best one I ever had was Miss Alice McClintic, in Charleston High School. I wonder what became of Miss McClintic?\u201d\r\n\r\nAND THIS reminded me that I had a column to write, and that Miss Alice McClintic, whom I happened to know had been Mrs. Jack Moore since 1935, would be a good subject for this column\u2019s \u201cI Wonder What Became Of\u201d series.\r\n\r\nSo off went a letter to Alice, dutifully relaying the above compliment and urgently requesting further information about her activities and whereabouts.\r\n\r\nWHERE ARE THEY NOW?\r\nAlice McClintic Moore\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you write anything about me, please do not brag me up as you were doing in your letter,\u201d Alice writes from her home at Buckeye. \u201cAnd don\u2019t you dare say I was \u2018the best English teacher Charleston High ever had,\u2019 as you said in your letter. If you do, I\u2019ll drive down to Charleston and BITE you, so there\u2026\u201d\r\n\r\nAS FOR their present activities, Alice and Jack are now obviously enjoying retirement. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe are both well and busy,\u201d she wrote. \u201cWe have three dogs, we feed birds, squirrels, rabbits trout (Swago Creek flows through our backyard) and \u2013 inadvertently \u2013 a few raccoons and possums. Most of the time we stay at home, but we have flown to California to see our daughter, Lockhart, since she\u2019s been there. \r\n\r\n\u201cI think of myself as a very active woman. I walk dogs on the mountain, swim in Knapp Creek, work a large vegetable garden and, of course, keep house for Jack\u2026\u201d\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Murphy, of Durbin, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Walther, of Durbin, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Rev. and Mrs. Robert Shields, of Lewisburg, a daughter, named Sandra Jean.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald R. Gordon, of Hagerstown, Maryland, a daughter, named Heather Deon.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Simmons, a daughter, named Sherry Lynn\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Thelma Ervine Hicks, of Webster Springs; burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nJacob W. Sharp, 80, of Marlinton; a son of the late Giles and Catherine Cochran Sharp. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nChristine Jane Christian, 56, of Lewisburg; born at Cass, a daughter of the late Ernest and Laura Honaker Wykle. Burial in the Enon Baptist Church cemetery.\r\n\r\nThomas C. Edgar, 56, of Hillsboro, a son of the late George P. and Laura Callison Edgar...\r\n\r\nHe was a farmer, member of American Legion, V. F. W., D. A. V, Wally Byram Association, West Virginia Society for Crippled Children and Adults, Pocahontas Historical Society and a lifetime member of the American Rifle Association\u2026\r\n\r\nHe was a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.\r\n\r\nIn February 1941, he entered the United States Army, and was assigned to a Tank Destroyer Battalion of a Gun Company, was in the Third U. S. Army in campaigns through France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany. He was wounded at Bastogne, Belgium, January 1, 1945, and retired from the service as a Major January 14, 1947\u2026.\r\n\r\nMr. Edgar was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1968 and 1970. He spent much of his time helping to open doors for the handicapped of West Virginia. He was responsible for legislation passed on architectural barriers. \r\n\r\nTom Edgar, even though he lived half of his life in a wheelchair, spent his time working for and helping others. He will be remembered by people all over the State\u2026\r\n\r\nBurial in Mountain View Cemetery with military honors.\r\n
