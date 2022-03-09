[caption id="attachment_85805" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/HES-History.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="376" class="size-full wp-image-85805" \/> The gymnasium at Hillsboro Elementary School was transformed into a living history museum last Friday when fifth grade students embodied historical figures as part of their Black History Month projects. Above, Virginia Calhoun\u2019s fourth grade class listens as Bentlee Gladwell, portraying Medgar Evans; and Chloe Annett, as Marian Wright Edelman; tell their stories of being Civil Rights Activists. In the background, Hailey Goldsberry, as Mahalia Jackson; and Ezra Bond, as Bob Marley; present their histories for director of curriculum, instruction and federal programs Lynne Bostic and English\/Language Arts coach Stephanie Burns. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nLast Friday, guests were invited to the Hillsboro Elementary School gymnasium which had been transformed into a living history museum by the fifth grade students. Stationed around the gym, students posed as statues in front of project boards, awaiting their turn to come to life with the story of a historical figure they learned about for Black History Month.\r\n\r\nVisitors were given a pencil and told to use it as a stylus, \u201cpushing\u201d a number on the students\u2019 display boards. Once the number was pushed, the selected students introduced themselves in character and told a brief story about the person they portrayed.\r\n\r\nAthletes, musicians, scientists, civil rights activists, pioneers, abolitionists and the founder of Black History Month were all present in the gym as the students shared the impact these individuals had on our past as well as the present.\r\n\r\nFifth grade teacher Nicole Dilley was inspired by a trip she took to Pigeon Forge, where she visited the Titanic Museum. Visitors would push buttons on the display and an audio file played, giving a portion of the history of the Titanic.\r\n\r\n\u201cThen I just started researching,\u201d she said. \u201cWe always hear about Frederick Douglas. We always hear about Martin Luther King, Jr. I wanted to broaden the spectrum to show that there are many people who need to be celebrated, so I opened it up to arts and culture.\u201d\r\n\r\nDilley selected the figures and categories, but after that, all the research and speeches were done by the students.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey were responsible for deciding what would go on the boards,\u201d she said. \u201cThere was very little interference from me. There were just a couple of times I would say \u2018It\u2019s in your research, and I feel you should talk about it.\u2019\r\n\r\n\u201cThis is, by far, the coolest thing I\u2019ve ever done,\u201d she continued. \u201cThey really did learn why we celebrate this month. I wanted it to be impactful.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe following is a list of the historical figures and the students who portrayed them:\r\n\r\nInnovator of Black History Month \r\nCarter G. Woodson, Eli Beezley\r\n\r\nAbolitionists\r\nHarriet Forten Purvie, Brynn Clutter\r\nGeorge DeBaptiste, Richard White\r\n\r\nCivil Rights Activists\r\nMedgar Evars, Bentlee Gladwell\r\nMarian Wright Edelman, Chloe Annett\r\n\r\nEntertainers\r\nAlice Coachman, Claire Kelk\r\nSerena Williams, Julia Brown\r\n\r\nMusicians\r\nMahalia Jackson, Hailey Goldsberry\r\nBob Marley, Ezra Bond\r\n\r\nScientists\r\nKatherine Johnson, Brylee Dunbrack\r\nNeil deGrasse Tyson, Vincent Birchfield\r\n\r\nPioneers\r\nMary Field, Madeleine Burns\r\nYenwith Whitney, Joseph McClure
