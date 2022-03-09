Thursday, March 9, 1972\r\n\r\nWEATHER\r\nFebruary \r\n\r\nMaximum high temperature was 70 degrees on the 29th.\r\n\r\nThat is the highest February temperature recorded since February 1946 at Seneca.\r\n\r\nThe average high temperature was 40.1 degrees and the average low was 13.6.\r\n\r\nTotal snowfall for the month was 39.1 inches\r\n\r\nTotal snowfall from October 1, 1971 to March 1, 1972 is 67.7 inches.\r\n\r\nHOMEMAKER\r\n\r\nShirley Wilfong, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Wilfong, of Dunmore, has been named the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow of Pocahontas County High School. She was chosen on the basis of her score on an examination taken by senior girls and will receive a specially designed charm from General Mills. Shirley is also one of the 25 contestants being considered for the State Homemaker of Tomorrow\u2026\r\n\r\nDedication Service\r\n\r\nCass United Methodist Church, Palm Sunday, March 26. \r\n\r\nA Special Worship Service to dedicate the church organ. The organ was presented to the church in memory of Warren E. Tweard Blackhurst.\r\n\r\nThose taking part in the order of worship will be: Dr. Claude R. Collins, Superintendent of the Lewisburg District, who will give the dedicatory sermon; Mrs. Paul A. Kesler, Organist; Rev, Kenneth F. Montgomery, Invocation; Mrs. John W. Hawkins, Soloist; Rev. Thomas Henderson, Scripture Lesson; Rev. David Rittenhouse, the poem, \u201cLife\u2019s Pathway, by W. E. Blackhurst.\r\n\r\nThe Community Choir, The Anthem.\r\n\r\nDirector, Mrs. David Rittenhouse.\r\n\r\nSpecial Music by the youth.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\nMaddy-Calhoun\r\n\r\nThe Marlinton United Methodist Church was the setting Saturday afternoon, March 4, 1972, for the wedding of Miss Linda Jane Calhoun, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Calhoun, of Marlinton, to William Dean Maddy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Maddy, of Stafford, Virginia\u2026\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nRoy Cameron Ware, 46, of Marlinton, a son of the late Jesse M. and Virgie Conrad Ware. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nOpal Beale Shaw, aged 60, of Morgantown; born at Linwood, a daughter of the late Charles and Evva Hannah Beale.\r\n\r\nCharles Harmon Bussard, 74, of Deerfeld, Virginia; born in Pocahontas County, a son of the late Perry and Magdalene Shinaberry Bussard. Burial in the Deerfield Community Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Gertrude Smith Reynolds, 85, of San Jose, California; born at Dunmore, a daughter of the late Captain and Mrs. A. E. Smith, formerly of Marlinton. Burial in the Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.\r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply