Melissa Dawn “Missy” Cassell, age 30, unexpectedly passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence in Beverly.

Born June 20, 1991, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins, she was a daughter of Tresha D. Jackson, of Clover Lick, and Charles W. Cassell Sr. of Boyer.

The pride and joy of her life were her three sons, Brayden M. Fischer, Jayden L. Stanton and Kodayen R. Cassell. The legacy of Missy’s kind heart and spirit for life will live on through them forever.

In addition to her parents and her sons, she is survived by two brothers, Charles William Cassell Jr., of Boyer, and Andrew C. Via, of Clover Lick; and her loving companion, Sterling Mclean, of Philippi.

Missy was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be missed but not forgotten.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pendleton Community Bank in care of Tresha Jackson or to Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com