Thursday, March 2, 1972\r\n\r\nW. B. Wells, of Renick, was in to visit a spell, when he came to visit his wife in the hospital here. He is feeding about 200 birds, sparrows, jays, grosbeaks, even a crow. He was discussing the weather, of course. When he was building a fence, he found a wooly worm, black for an early cold spell, light for a long mild time, then a short black band for cold about potato planting time. This was in January and he told his wife it was a young worm and didn\u2019t know any more about the weather than he did. He said the sun didn\u2019t shine at his place on Ground Hog Day but we got the winter anyway. That reminds us of another remark \u2013 \u201cGod hasn\u2019t turned the weather over to the ground hog yet.\u201d\r\n\r\nWe have had lovely spring weather the past three days. The purple martins are back.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nHymon McMillion, of Beard, expects to be transferred to Mayfield, Kentucky, in a few weeks as Livestock Inspector.\r\n\r\nGOLDEN ANNIVERSARY\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Charles J. Sharp will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary Saturday afternoon, March 4, 1972. A reception will be held at the Marlinton Grade School Cafeteria from two to four o\u2019clock. All fourteen children will be present.\r\n\r\n87th Birthday\r\n\r\nWilliam H. Arbogast, of Green Bank, observed his 87th birthday on December 21, 1971. He still gets around, raises a garden, mows the lawn, does a lot of scythe trimming, has his wood poles trucked in and cuts them up with a bow handsaw. We think it a little unusual at that age.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Willard Gray Wilson, Jr., of Marlinton, a daughter, named Terry Lynn.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. James Hevener, of Sunnyvale, California, a daughter, named Kimberly Ann. \r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Sterl Edward McElwee, of Burnsville, a son, named George Sterling.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Fisher, of Durbin, a daughter.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Ollie Judy Warren, 84, of Marlinton; born at Keyser, a daughter of the late William Harvey and Mary Frances Keister Judy. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nJohn C. McLaughlin, 69, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Durbin. Burial in the Hosterman Cemetery.\r\n\r\nElmer Triplett, 74, of Mill Point, born in Lincoln County, a son of the late Billie and Hulda Sturgill Triplett. Burial in Ruckman Cemetery.\r\n\r\nTheron R. East, 75, of Charleston, a native of Pocahontas County; burial in Elk Spring Memorial Park.\r\n\r\nDewey Franklin Burr, 74, of Huntersville; born at Beaver Creek, a son of the late Henry and Minnie Burr. A retired school teacher and former Assessor of Pocahontas County. Burial in Beaver Creek Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Harry E. Cobb, 64, of Staunton; born at Doe Hill, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Bishop Hiner. Burial in Staunton National Cemetery.\r\n\r\n
