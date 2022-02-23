Thursday, February 24, 1972\r\n\r\nBy William York\r\n\r\nThis week, I should like to talk about a subject which is related to Special Education, if only indirectly, and that is worries which drive people into depression. According to a survey by Yale Professor Dr. Eugene S. Paykel, these are the 10 most distressing events in order of importance: \r\n\r\nDeath of a child. Death of a spouse. A jail sentence. Infidelity of a spouse. Financial difficulties. Business failures. Being fired. A miscarriage or still birth. Divorce or marital separation.\r\n\r\nSNOW\r\n\r\nWith such winter weather as we have been having the past three weeks, we believe several area reports that the sun did come out for a very short time on Groundhog Day. That just leaves three weeks to go.\r\n\r\nThis past weekend, snow was whipped around by high winds. The road crews worked round the clock keeping the main highways open. No school Monday. The winds began to subside Sunday evening and the crews started to work on secondary roads. Back Mountain was blocked with six- teen foot drifts. Jerico Road had four foot drifts. Wood-row Mountain was blocked with deep drifts, particularly on the Dogtown Road. These were opened Monday.\r\n\r\nIce moved down the Greenbrier Tuesday evening.\r\n\r\nPhil McComb called in Tuesday morning to report fifty robins at Huntersville.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Tenney, of Frank, a son. The mother is the former Lydia Currence.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. David Wilfong, of Arbovale, a son. The mother is the former Diana Waslo.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Harry C. Moats, of Cass, a son, named Thomas Clarence. \r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Nelson, of White Sulphur Springs, a daughter, named Lori Ann.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMason D. Stanley, 72, of Hillsboro; born at Renick a son of the late Henry F. and Martha Hammond Stanley. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.\r\n\r\nLuther C. Cassell, 71, of Cass; funeral service at Liberty Presbyterian Church. Burial in Hosterman Cemetery.\r\n\r\nWilliam Bryan Hiner, 71; born at Doe Hill, a son of the late Robert and Mary Bishop Hiner. Burial in Thornrose Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Bessie Oliver Irvine, 77, of Lewisburg; born at Green Bank, a daughter of the late George and Mattie Rayburn Oliver. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nEarl W. Dilley, 58, of South Charleston; born at Hillsboro. Burial in Fairview Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Eva DePriest Cook, 75, of Mountain Grove, Virginia; a widow of the late Isaac Newton Cook. Born at Natural Well, Virginia, a daughter of the late Thomas Allen and Martha May DePriest. Burial in the Cook Cemetery at Mt. Pleasant.\r\n\r\n\r\n
