<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit.-Frances-Miller-Pic-1.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="273" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85572" \/>\r\n\r\nFrances Ann Miller, 77, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at CAMC-Memorial in Charleston. \r\n\r\nBorn August 15, 1944, at Spruce Flats, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Naomi Ruth Gaylor Miller. \r\n\r\nFrances was a homemaker. \r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Delmas, Charles and Wilburn \u201cEarn\u201d Miller. \r\n\r\nShe is survived by brother, Tempest \u201cBuck\u201d Miller; and two sisters, Hester Samples and Charlotte Shaw, all of Marlinton. \r\n\r\nGraveside service was held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Cochran Cemetery in Onoto with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. \r\n\r\nOnline condolences can be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com \r\n
