Thursday, January 20, 1972\r\n\r\nPARTY\r\n\r\nFirst Community Christmas Party was held at the Edray Center Tuesday, December 21.\r\n\r\nMany things have been enjoyed at our Center over a period of years. This Christmas Tree Party was new and was really enjoyed. Edray Home Demonstration Club members furnished punch, coffee, hot chocolate and cookies. Games were played, carols were sung, records enjoyed and gifts were exchanged. The most fun was Santa Claus calling the names of the children and giving them gifts.\r\n\r\nJulia Price gave a guest book and everyone signed his name, including first grade children.\r\n\r\nEddie VanReenen, of Eddie\u2019s Service Center, gave the Edray Center a huge punch bowl and cups for the party and for future use.\r\n\r\nAttending the party were: Mr. and Mrs. Russell Barlow and daughter, Julia, Pearl Smith, Mabel Barlow, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Beverage, Ida McNeill, Leona Gum, James B. Smith, Ward Barlow, Gary Galford, Omar Young, Mabel Galford, Charlotte Galford, Cindy Young, Donna McGinnis, Oliver Young, Garland P. Galford, Alfred Gum, Arnold Dilley, Elva Wooddell, Ge-neva Hefner, Audrey Woods, Sandra Woods, Ethel Barlow, Barbara Hefner, Larry Hefner, Cora Hefner, Carla Hefner, Kevin Hefner, Mabel Gay, Juanita Gay, Cora Keene, Ionia VanReenen, Debra Ramsey, Marsha Ramsey, Billy Shafer, Robbie Ramsey, Veri VanReenen, Pamela Sue VanReenen, Regina Gay VanReenen, Mr. and Mrs. Harold VanReenen, Gray Beverage, Albert Beverage, Ruby Moore, William Shafer, Johnnie Harry Keen, Lloyd J. Woods, Bob Mc-Kenney, Jean McKenney, Carolyn McKenney, Julia Louise Price, Margeret Mc-Kenney, Laura McKenney, Virginia Lou Young, Harriet Johnson, Erma Johnson, Ricky Barlow, Herby Barlow Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barlow, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Barlow, Jeff Barlow, Tammie Barlow, Jerry Almaroad, Eula Gibson, Linda Lee Defibaugh, Ellen Almaroad, Sherri Jo Defibaugh, Santa Claus, Santa\u2019s Helper, Judy Ramsey and Louise Gibson VanReenen.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Dean, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Tabatha Dawn.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Ray McVey, of Buckeye, a daughter,\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Violet Frances Slayton Townsend, 64, of Ronceverte; survived by her mother, Mrs. Sally Slayton, of Durbin. Burial in the Boyer Cemetery.\r\n\r\nCharles C. Riley, Jr., 47, of Dundalk, Maryland, a son of Mary F. Riley, of Arbovale, and the late Charles Cleveland Riley. Burial in Oak Lawn Gardens at Essex, Maryland.\r\n\r\nHerbert O. (Barney) Williams, 59, of Baltimore, Maryland; born at Cass, and attended Green Bank schools. Burial in Baltimore.\r\n\r\nGlen Varner, 76, died in the Princeton Hospital; burial in the Kerr Cemetery.\r\n\r\nVictor H. McLaughlin, 52, of Maryland; born at Dunmore, a son of the late Cornelius and Laura Higgins McLaughlin. Interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.\r\n
