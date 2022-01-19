Thursday, January 19, 1922\r\n\r\nOne of the events of the week was the true deliverance of the Senate of the United States that Truman H. Newberry, of Michigan, had been duly elected to the Senate, and that he was entitled to a seat in that body for the full six years, and that the contest instituted by Henry Ford be dismissed. And having arrived at that highly legal and binding conclusion, they found a special verdict to the effect that there had been expended at the least the sum of one hundred and ninety-five thousand dollars for that place and that \u201cThe expenditure of such excessive sums in behalf of a candidate, either with or without his knowledge and consent, being contrary to sound public policy, harmful to the honor and dignity of the Senate, and dangerous to the perpetuity of a free government, such excessive expenditures are hereby severely condemned and disapproved.\u201d\r\n\r\nHome Brew\r\n\r\nThe following prescription was handed us recently by a friend (?) for making home brew:\r\n\r\n\u201cFollow a Hop Toad 13 miles and gather the \u201cHops,\u201d catch a Rattlesnake and extract the \u201cPizen\u201d from his fangs, add two gallons Laurel Leaves, three cans Red Devil Lye, one gallon Chloroform, and boil in Ice Water ten days, drink and await results.\u201d\r\n\r\nSAW A PANTHER\r\n\r\nWilliam and Philip Gibson saw a panther on William Gilmore\u2019s place on Crooked fork of Elk one morning last week. It was several hundred yards away and the young men saw it plainly, but did not know for sure what the great tawny cat, seven or eight feet long, was.\r\n\r\nCalling their neighbor, William Gilmore, they showed him the trail and he pronounced it a panther\u2019s track.\r\n\r\nA Shepherd dog was put on the track and he followed it around over Mr. Gilmore\u2019s land. It had come close to the house.\r\n\r\nThere is a sore bunch of hunters and hound dog keepers because they did not hear about the panther in time to put dogs on his track\u2026\r\n\r\nBIG FIRE AT RONCEVERTE\r\n\r\nExplosion of an overheated oil stove in a Greek\u2019s hotdog stand here early today turned several families into the cold, homeless and almost clothesless, destroyed the most important business block of the city, cost businessmen around $100,000 and for a time threatened to blot out the entire town.\r\n\r\nFire followed the explosion, which occurred at 8 o\u2019clock Sunday morning, sweeping across the business block opposite the Chesapeake and Ohio railway station and wiping out everything it touched with the exception of a stone walled bank. At 10:30 o\u2019clock it had burned itself out, the fuel it had fed upon left a mass of ashes, tangled ironwork and gaunt, blackened timbers.\r\n\r\nBusiness establishments destroyed belonged to the following firms:\r\n\r\nLee and Baker, hardware; J. J. Townley and Company, dry goods; Walter Sleshman, jeweler; Hotel Ronceverte; and Hotel Ronceverte annex.\r\n\r\nAll of the buildings were of frame construction and were valued at about $55,000. Stock and equipment all gone in the blaze, were estimated at approximately the same figure.\r\n\r\nLess than half was covered by insurance.\r\n\r\nSITLINGTON\r\n\r\nAlways when we begin to blow about something, we get it in the neck. Last week, we poked fun at our old friend W. R. Moore, of Stony Bottom, for going to Florida, when we had such fine Florida weather up here. This week it looks like the North Pole, feels like the North Pole, and smells like the North Pole, or what we have been taught to believe was the brand of stuff usually found at that place. However, although it is much snowed under, Sitlington is still on the Time Table of the Railroad.\r\nErnest Campbell still does a little jitney business once in a while for a \u201cHalf Dollar.\u201d We were always under the impression that a Jitney was a Nickel, and a Nickel was five cents, but Ernest says a Jitney is a Ford and a Ford is a Half Dollar if you want to go to Dunmore with him.\r\n\r\nC. M. Kincaid, traveling salesman for S. B. Wallace Wholesale Drug Co. Marlinton, spent a Dollar with Ernest Campbell Monday going over to Dunmore and back. He reported upon his return that all the Dunmore Merchants were out putting up ice, and evidently they expect some hot weather sometime.\r\n\r\nOur old friend, Bill Bailey, from Stony Bottom, was up to see us Tuesday. We enjoyed reviewing the days of \u201cWilsony\u201d with him, and congratulated him on living in a city of such prominence as Stony Bottom, it having been recently well advertised throughout the land for its industry and morality. We tried to learn who wrote the pitiless publicity but he refused to state.\r\n\r\nHILLSBORO\r\n\r\nIt is but a short mile and a half from Hillsboro to the \u201cHawk\u2019s Nest,\u201d and yet quite a number of people in the town and surrounding country have never seen the scenic wonders unfolded from its lofty summit.\r\n\r\nThe \u201cHawk\u2019s Nest\u201d is about two miles southwest of Seebert on the Greenbrier River, and is a great cliff of rocks towering above tall trees and commanding a magnificent view of what is known as the \u201cBig Bend\u201d in the picturesque Greenbrier. Here the river takes a very roundabout way, reflecting in its crystal waters the high hill, cliffs, shrubbery, and stretches of dark pines on either side. It is indeed a beautiful scene...\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Cash Miller at Clawson, January 17, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Gay Campbell, of Marlinton, January 17, a son.
