Thursday, December 9, 1976\r\n\r\nHeavy rain and melting snow brought high water Tuesday.\r\n\r\nTown of Cass\r\n\r\nCarl Davis, Mayor of Cass, says his town received approval of emergency employment for 6 men \u2013 a truck driver, night policeman and 4 laborers. The total approved was $19,919. The work is a ten month project. Some buildings will be removed, streets and sidewalks repaired, some general beautification, etc.\r\n\r\nDeer\r\n\r\nConservation Officer Sam Scallon gives the count of tags collected in the county: 736 gun-killed deer; 32 bow-killed deer; 309 gun-killed turkey; and eight gun-killed bear. \r\n\r\nSCOUTS\r\n\r\nGirl Scout Troop 48 of Green Bank went camping over the weekend of November 12, 13 and 14. The scouts stayed in a cabin owned by William Kane, but cooked and washed dishes outside. The girls made trails and enjoyed a big campfire on Saturday night.\r\nGirls attending the campout were: Nicolette Balister, Jane Cassell, Melinda Crist, Debbie Galford, Joyce Hamrick, Terry Heavener, Amy Horne, Lisa Liptak, Leisha Meeks, Teresa Nottingham, Denise Seldomridge, Jackie Sharp, Debbie Stone and Susan Vance. Leaders were Mrs. Dorman Williams and Mrs. Craig Moore.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sharp, of Clover Lick, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Richard L. Pritt, of Droop, a son, named Shannon Dale.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. John Smith, of Chicago, Illinois, a son, named Renick James. The mother is the former Connie Hickson, of Cass.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Friel, of Marlinton, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hively, of Droop, a son, named Gregory Michael.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Jackson, of Dale City, Virginia, a son, named Phillip Gregory. The mother is the former Sue Greene, of Frost.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Rufie Barkley, 93, of Green Bank, a lifelong resident of Pocahontas County, and member of Liberty Presbyterian Church. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nOttie F. Wanless, 62, of Huntersville, a son of the late George and Mattie Underwood Wanless. Burial in Beaver Creek Cemetery.\r\n\r\nJames Lewis Gibson, 67, of Slaty Fork, a son of the late Levi and Lottie Gibson. Burial in the Gibson Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Laura Ellen Sheets Gay, 66, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late George H. and Mary A. Gillispie Sheets. A member of Marlinton Presbyterian Church; and a registered nurse who had been employed in Marlinton since 1932. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nJohn Herbert Arbogast, 71, of Keyser; born at Durbin, a son of the late William and Ella Houchin Arbogast. Burial in Keyser. The Arbogasts lived in Slaty Fork for many years.\r\n\r\nFrank J. Callender, of Santa Monica, California; former business manager for the National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Green Bank from 1957 to 1965. Interment was in the family cemetery in Mossville, Pa.\r\n\r\nThis Sunday, has been proclaimed \u201cFrank Callender Day\u201d a turkey dinner will be served at the Hermitage, Bartow, with receipts to go to Mrs. Callender to help on the tremendous hospital bills and other expenses.\r\n
