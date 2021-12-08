The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:\r\n\r\nJeremiah Powell, 39, an inmate in the Southern Regional Jail pleaded guilty to the felony, person prohibited from possessing a firearm who carries a concealed firearm, in case No. 21-F-27; and to one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, a misdemeanor in case No. 21-F-08. The State agreed to dismiss Counts I, II and III of the 21-F-08 case. After further discussion, Powell withdrew his plea. The matter is set for a Status, Change of Plea hearing on January 7, 2022.\r\n\r\nMonica Danielle Feury, 28, of Marlinton, failed to appear for her status hearing. Defense counsel advised the court that the client was given the call-in information. The court continued the matter. If Feury fails to appear at the next scheduled hearing, a capias will be issued.\r\n\r\nMichael Craig Turner, 44, of Marlinton, has been accepted for drug court and defense counsel asked that a change of plea hearing be set. The matter is set for an in-person hearing December 15.\r\n\r\nPlea negotiations are ongoing in the case the State vs Derrick Kerr, 33, of Marlinton. Kerr was indicted on one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III, controlled narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II, controlled narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony.\r\n
Leave a Reply