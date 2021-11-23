Thursday, November 25, 1971\r\n\r\nIndian summer turned to a blizzard Saturday and Sunday to give the deer hunters a challenge. Jim Schaffner reported two above at Seneca Tuesday morning. With fourteen inches of snow on Bald Knob, Preston Galford was coming in from the fire tower Tuesday before more snow moved in. The fire danger is over.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nLonnie H. Hamrick, of Fenwick, was fined $89 on two counts last week before Lewis Gay, J. P. after his gun went off in his truck on Main Street Friday.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nQuick action saved the Marlinton tannery building last Thursday morning. Sterl Shinaberry was on duty as night watchman when the lights went out something after 3 a.m. Back to the main switch box \u2013 no lights. He heard a little noise and moved on down the hallway and around the corner. There the flames were crackling up the wall from a switch box. He made a correct decision to call the fire department instead of trying to control it himself and the firemen were soon there and soon had it under control. Minutes more and the whole layout would have been gone. Makes you appreciate our good volunteer fire department.\r\n\r\nAlso we appreciate Hanover Shoe Company, which is gradually and dependably growing as the new tenants in the tannery property.\r\nHanover now has 29 people working \u2013 five women and twenty-four men\u2026\r\n\r\nPCHS Basketball\r\n\r\nFreshmen\u2013 Ed Vaughan, Danny Blankenship, Mark Beverage, Gary Cassell, Jack Cain, Gary Sharp, Robin Buchanan, Mike Scott, Paul White, Jerry Shinaberry, Mike Collins. \r\n\r\nSophomores \u2013 Danny Cain, Gary Cassell, David Eddy, Dave Moore, Tom Moore, Jim Rose, Jim Triplett, Matt Withers, Billy Young.\r\nJuniors \u2013 Kenny Arbogast, Paul Arbogast, Rick Wooddell.\r\n\r\nSeniors \u2013 David Cain, Robert Daugherty, Gilbert Dean, Don Moore, Willie Sparks.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nJ. Lewis Baber, 75, of Hillsboro; a 45-year merchant in the Richwood-Craigsville area, a farmer at Hillsboro and operator of the Oakford Hotel at Richwood. Burial in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.\r\n\r\nMrs. Rosa Ann Tallman, 83, of Stony Bottom, a life- long resident of Pocahontas County and a member of Alexander Memorial Presbyterian Church at Stony Bottom. Burial at Stony Bottom.\r\n\r\nMrs. Lucy D. Crowley, 82, of Green Bank, a daughter of the late Letcher and Margaret Hudson. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\nMiss Georgiana Hill, of Grafton; burial in the Brownsburg Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Vera Nickless McNeel, 52, of Fleming, New Jersey; born at Smethwick, England, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Paintin and Arthur Nickless. She grew up in England and served as a first aid assistant in an Air Raids precautions unit during the Battle of Britain. After the war, she emigrated to Australia and was there married to John P. McNeel, formerly of Hillsboro. Burial in Flemington, New Jersey.\r\n
Leave a Reply