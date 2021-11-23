November 22, 1895\r\n\r\nMESSRS. Austin Lightner and James Carpenter found a bushel and a half of choice hickory nuts stored away in a tree by a \u201cferry diddle.\u201d This is regarded as an omen of a long, hard winter by the weather-wise. James Carpenter has been very successful in hunting squirrels in the forests adjacent to Green Bank. He has brought in one hundred and six squirrels, and shot \u201cferry diddles\u201d without counting them. These \u201cferry diddles\u201d are said to be very hostile to the gray squirrels, and will drive them away.\r\n\r\nHOME NEWS\r\n\r\nTHE weather still continues fine, giving farmers plenty of time to prepare for the cold blast, which, we doubtless will have, more or less.\r\n\r\nTHE Singing Association was largely attended and much interest manifested in discussing the different methods, etc. A number of new officers were elected, and it was adjourned to meet early in the spring.\r\n\r\nMRS. JENNIE RIDER, wife of Jas. K. Rider, of Highland County, died the 16th at her son\u2019s above Frost, in the 86th year of her age. Her remains were laid to rest in Mt. Zion graveyard.\r\n\r\nMESSRS. R. C. and John Shrader returned from Monterey with a load of hardware for building.\r\n\r\nMR. CLAYTON DILLEY and John Shrader, Jr. were to Mr. Hevener\u2019s mill with a load of wheat the other day.\r\n\r\nGEORGE SENSEBAUGH sold two steers last week that together weighed 3,830 pounds.\r\n\r\nHENRY WAUGH, in five days, killed seventeen wild turkeys, an eagle that measured six feet seven inches from tip to tip and a large wild cat.\r\n\r\nTHE first case tried in the new Marlinton courthouse was a murder case.\r\n\r\nCAPT. J. C. WARWICK, of Hinton, was in Marlinton Saturday. He reports the happy intelligence that his sister, Mrs. Woodsey Moore is hopefully better.\r\n\r\nGRANT TOTTEN, formerly of Pocahontas County, is in jail in Charleston under an indictment for distilling spirituous liquors without a United States special license therefore.\r\n\r\nTHE Board of the West Virginia Penitentiary has contracted with the American Whip Company to take 140 new convicts at 42 cents per day for five years, but 120 men are still not provided with work. The Board will advertise for employment of these men at once.\r\n\r\nFOOTBALL covers a multitude of sins. Heretofore it was thought to be a comparatively safe game to watch, so long as you keep on the outside of the ropes, but a young and very nervous servant girl attended a football game at Parkersburg, and died very suddenly next day. Her physicians attribute her death to excitement brought on by watching the football game.\r\n\r\nFRANK BARLOW became interested in a newspaper notice about a variety of corn called the Early Mastodon. He sent for it and his father planted a scant three quarter acre patch in the \u201cCraig Lot.\u201d The yield was 87 bushels of ears. The writer was shown an average ear that is six inches in circumference at the large end, and numbered nine hundred and twenty-four grains on a large succulent cob. The grains are nearly half an inch long and very compact. Horses feed on it heartily, eating cob and all.\r\n\r\nON Saturday, November 16th, a party of friends and neighbors met at the home of Mrs. Mary Rogers, near Buckeye, and spent a happy day in hauling wood, shucking corn and finishing up a quilt. A nice dinner was enjoyed, and for months to come the comfort of the widow and her little fatherless daughter is assured. Such incidents reflect credit upon the character of our people and illustrates their kindness of heart.\r\n\r\nA ROMANTIC marriage occurred at Huntersville last Thursday afternoon, November 14. A buggy occupied by a lady and gentleman and preceded by a young person on horseback, drove briskly into town and suddenly paused near a store. The parties in the buggy seemed to deliberate which store to enter first, while the third party approached a minister who casually happened by just at the moment needed. Taking in the situation, he approached the buggy, and in a few moments, Mr. F C. Dreppard, of Randolph County, and Miss Ida Grimes, of Dilley\u2019s Mill vicinity, became husband and wife, Rev. W. T. Price officiating. The parties at once drove off to the home of Mrs. Davis Grimes, the mother of the bride. May truest felicity be the portion of these young persons.\r\n\r\nThe Veterans\r\nWe met at Chickamauga; \r\nI hadn\u2019t seen him since,\r\nWe looked across the trenches \r\nAnd his bullet made me wince;\r\nBut we had shook hands in friendship, \r\nAs hearty as could be,\r\nThough he had marched with Sherman\r\nAnd I had marched with Lee! \r\nWe walked across the battlefield\r\nWhere once the bullets flew\r\nAnd the green and bending grasses felt\r\nThe fall of crimson dew;\r\nAnd we talked the whole thing over where \r\nThe flag was waving free -\r\nHow he had marched with Sherman\r\nAnd I had served with Lee!\r\nThe drums had ceased their beating,\r\nWe saw no sabers shine;\r\nThe hair about his forehead\r\nFell as snowy-white as mine;\r\nAnd voices seemed to call us\r\nO\u2019er the far, eternal sea,\r\nWhere the men who marched with Sherman \r\nAre in camp with those of Lee!\r\nWe parted and eyes grew misty, \r\nFor we knew that nevermore\r\nWould we meet, until the roll call\r\nOn the other, peaceful shore;\r\nBut both shook hands in friendship,\r\nAs hearty as could be;\r\nThough he had marched with Sherman\r\nAnd I had fought with Lee.\r\nF. L. Staunton ~ Chicago Times-Herald\r\n
