Thursday, October 28, 1971\r\n\r\nYOUR SCHOOLS\r\nTaylor V. Cremeans, Superintendent\r\n\r\nMany of you will recall the twenties and early thirties when it was almost impossible for any student who did not live near the school to obtain a hot lunch. Those were the days when a school lunch for most students consisted of cold bread and meats or perhaps no lunch at all. Thanks to our State Department of Education and Federal government that situation no longer exists. Today every Pocahontas County student may obtain at a very nominal cost, or free or reduced rates, if needed, an excellent prepared, tasty and balanced meal at the school he attends\u2026 \r\n\r\nOur hats are off to our dedicated cooks who brave rain and snow to make certain every youngster in the county may have a hot lunch:\r\n\r\nDurbin School \u2013 Mrs. Velma H. Sutton, Mrs. Kathleen B. Colaw and Mrs. Marie Nottingham (part-time).\r\n\r\nHillsboro \u2013 Mrs. Sally Scott, Mrs. Annie F. Rock, Mrs. Anita M. Rose, Clara Belle Simmons, substitute.\r\n\r\nGreen Bank Elementary\r\n\r\nMrs. Icie V. Murphy, Mrs. Evelyn G. Beverage, Mrs. Fairy H. Sheets, Mrs. Betty Gum.\r\n\r\nMarlinton Elementary \u2013 Louise Barnisky, Mrs. Goldie Kellison, Mrs. Lottie McKenney, Mrs. Edith Triplett, Mrs. Grace Landis, Mrs. Naomi Miller, Mrs. Ruth Shannahan (part-time).\r\n\r\nPocahontas County High School \u2013 Dave Shiebley, Mrs. Grace Galford, Mrs. Nina C. Brooks, Mrs. Irene Sharp, Mrs. Jane Oliver, Mrs. Mae Corbett (part-time).\r\n\r\nOpen Church Wedding\r\n\r\nThe Open Church Wedding of Miss Beverly Ann Hill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Clifford Hill, of Hillsboro, to Charles Stuart Remines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Thomas Remines, of Bluefield, Virginia, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 6, 1971, at three o\u2019clock at the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro\u2026\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nNavy Petty Officer Robert Lee Ramsey, 30, in Oxnard, California. Born at Mill Point. Burial in the Ruckman Cemetery.\r\n\r\nHarry E. Curry, 68, of Durbin, a lifelong resident of Pocahontas County, a member of the Durbin Church of God and a retired tannery employee and farmer. Burial in the Gum Cemetery.\r\n\r\nAlva A. Johnson, 71, of Ashland, Kentucky, formerly of Marlinton, a son of the late Benjamin F. and Mollie Williams Johnson. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMiss Mary Arbuckle, of Maxwelton; born at Cass, a daughter of the late Julian C. and Anna McLaughlin Arbuckle. A member of Clifton Presbyterian Church and a retired Greenbrier County Deputy Clerk. Burial in the Clifton Cemetery.\r\n\r\nVirgil Mace, 50, of Martinsburg, formerly of Pocahontas County, a son of the late Truman and Hattie Mace. Burial in the Gibson Cemetery,\r\nGeorge W. Helton, 54, of Princeton. Born in Russell County, Virginia, a son of the late James C. and Rebecca Parks Helton. Burial in the Roselawn Cemetery.\r\n\r\nRobert Cecil Dilley, 76, of Summersville, formerly of Marlinton, a son of the late Jasper D. and Margaret Hogsett Dilley. A World War I veteran, retired state policeman and former sheriff of Pocahontas County. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nSam Hanna, 77, of Renick, well-known throughout the Greenbrier Valley. Burial in the Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.\r\n\r\n
