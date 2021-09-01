Thursday, September 2, 1971\r\n\r\nMrs. G. H. McComb got her tomato vines in good shape and brought us some lovely tomatoes. She also brought a big green tomato or tobacco worm \u2013 those big belligerent acting worms that aren\u2019t poisonous as is sometimes believed. This worm was almost entirely covered with tiny white cocoons sticking out in all directions. In the insect book, we find this is a common occurrence. Braconid wasps lay their eggs in the living caterpillars, so these are tiny wasp cocoons. The tomato worm turns into a Sphinx moth, those thick bodied and narrow winged moths.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Chris Ryder brought to the office a big pot of Indian Pipes, the delicate, all white plant shaped like a pipe. She found them on the old Indian Trail over the mountain \u2013 Bridger Gap, we imagine \u2013 near Mill Point. The flower book lists this among three parasitic and saprophytic plants, which feed on roots or on decaying material in the soil, and have no green color. The translucent waxy pipes are a member of the Wintergreen family and are found in shady woods. Mrs. Ryder was not familiar with them, whereas I had known them since early childhood, usually on the hills west of town. We wondered if they might not grow in the shaley ground of Huntersville District.\r\n\r\nNEW LIVESTOCK MARKET\r\n\r\nLast Tuesday, was a red-letter day for the Pocahontas Producers Cooperative Association, Inc. After months of persistent work on details of the application, the Farmers Home Administration loan in the amount of $100,000 was closed out. The Loan, carrying interest at four and one-eighth percent over a thirty year period, is for the purpose of constructing a new livestock marketing facility on the old fair ground property\u2026\r\n\r\nJunior Livestock Show\r\n\r\nCompetition was keen in the Junior livestock Show held in connection with the annual 4-H and FFA Fair\u2026\r\n\r\nRoger McLaughlin, Huntersville, won top honors in the steer show when his crossbred Charolais Hereford steer was named Grand Champion. Lynn Beard, of Hillsboro, showed her Hereford steer to the Reserve Grand Champion spot.\r\n\r\nBreed winners were: Charolais \u2013 Champion, McLaughlin; Reserve Champion\u2013 John Bowyer; Angus Champion\u2013 Susie Scott; Reserve Champion \u2013 Edmonia McLaughlin; Hereford Champion \u2013 Lynn Beard; Reserve Champion \u2013 Bill Beard\u2026\r\n\r\nIn the market lamb show, the Grand Champion pen of three went to Teddy Moore, of Marlinton, and the Reserve Champion to Debbie Sharp, of Stony Bottom. In the single lamb competition, Debbie Sharp, Grand Champion, and John Barlow \u2013 Reserve Grand Champion.\r\n\r\nBreed winners in the market lamb show: Dorset: Pen Champion \u2013 Price Barlow; Reserve Champion \u2013 Mike Beverage; Single \u2013 Mike Beverage, Champion, and Price Barlow, Reserve Champion. Hampshire: Pen \u2013 Teddy Moore, Champion, and John Barlow, Reserve Champion; Single \u2013 John Barlow, Champion and Lynn Jordan, Reserve Champion; Suffolk: Pen and single \u2013 Debbie Sharp, Champion, and Diane Sharp, Reserve Champion\u2026\r\n\r\nIn the Purebred Sheep show: Breed Champion Winners were: Dorset: Ram \u2013 Teddy Moore; Hampshire: Ewe and Ram \u2013 Lynn Jordan, Champion and Reserve Champion; Ewe and Ram \u2013 Champion and Reserve Champion, Randall Galford\u2026\r\n\r\nAll these livestock entries were moved on to the State Fair.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Don Kiner, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Deborah Sue.\r\n\r\nBorn to Paul and Clara Kellison Frey, a son, named Samuel Paul.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMary Grace Kramer, 54, of Mill Point, a daughter of the late John and Laura Kramer. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Etta May McLaughlin, 77, of Cass, a daughter of the late James and Isabell Meeks; and a member of the Cass Presbyterian Church.\r\n\r\nSummers J. Burr, 61, of Huntersville, a son of the late Henry S. and Minnie Kellison Burr. He was a farmer, taught school for eight years and was office deputy in the office of the Sheriff for eight years. Burial in the Burr Cemetery.\r\n\r\nJames A Miller, 56, of Buckeye, a son of the late John D. and Laura Rogers Miller. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.\r\n\r\nCecil Kenneth Gum, 38, of Hillsboro; a veteran and member of the Hillsboro Methodist Church. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.\r\n\r\nElry Wayne Curry, 37, of Mill Gap, Virginia, a son of Mrs. Glenna Smith Curry, of Mill Gap, and the late John C. Curry. He was a veteran and a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church.\r\n\r\nEverette B. McLaughlin, 52, of Hampton, Virginia, formerly of Dunmore, a son of Mrs. Virginia Dilley McLaughlin and the late Cam McLaughlin. Burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.\r\n
