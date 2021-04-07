Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, April 8, 1971

Wet snow again, three to twelve inches Wednesday morning.

– – –

Roscoe Bennett’s truck burned last Wednesday afternoon along Knapps Creek.

– – –

Attorney Arnold Weiford has accepted a position as a trial lawyer with the State Public Service commission.

– – –

Jackie Gibson is home after a year in Vietnam. He is the son of Jimmie and Marie Gibson.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hill have returned to their home, “Hillpoint,” near Seebert, after several months in Florida.

Cass Railroad

The locomotive roster of the Cass Scenic Railroad now totals seven with the arrival of an additional Shay on March 26. This new engine came by rail from Vancouver, British Columbia, where it was used until this past September on the Vancouver Wharves Railway.

This 95-ton Shay was built in 1928 by the Lima Locomotive Works and was originally owned by the Mayo Lumber Company, then the Lake Logging Company, Western Forest Industries, and finally by Railway Appliance Research, Ltd, from whom it was purchased by the state. The engine, which will be numbered 3, is the twenty-first engine to operate at Cass since the start of the lumber operation in 1900, and the second Number Three.

This engine and the others will soon be joined by a Climax type geared locomotive from the Middle Fork Railroad at Ellamore. The Climax will be given the number Nine to commemorate the only other Climax to be used at Cass.

DEATHS

John Cameron Armstrong, 48, of Buckeye; a son of the Lizzie Dulaney Armstrong, of Seebert, and the late L. H. Armstrong. Burial in the Armstrong Graveyard.

Ralph Stanford Perry, 53, of Campbelltown; born at Renick, a son of Mrs. Gertrude Adams Perry, of Renick, and the late William S. Perry. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Eric Saxon Clutter, 69, of Sarasota, Florida; a son of the late Shannon Clutter and Levina Anderson Clutter. He was affiliated with the Pocahontas County School System as a teacher and school superintendent from 1924- 1955. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Ruby Mae Cowgill, 65, of Mill Point; a member of the Reformed Free Methodist Church of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Burial in the Sharp Cemetery.

Joel Delbert Church, 60, of Hillsboro; a member of the Pleasant Green Metho-dist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.

Leroy (Jake) Simmons, 57, of Durbin; born at Monterey, Virginia, a son of Mr. and Mrs. William Franklin Simmons.

Ernest Jones Weiford, 47, of Marlinton, a son of the late E. J. and Pearl Clark Weiford. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Herbert Henry Mahaffey, 65, of Dunmore, a native of Cowen. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.