Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, January 21, 1971

Chapter Star Farmer

Lynn Jordan of the Pocahontas County FFA chapter was chosen Chapter Star Farmer for 1970. Lynn is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Jordan, of Marlinton, and a senior in school. Lynn, as part of his supervised farming program, carried the following enterprises: 29 head of sheep; two brood sows; three beef calves; 75 chickens; two acres of corn; and two acres of hay. Lynn will be presented a foundation award and a $10 check from the Department of Agriculture.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Akers, of Marlinton, a son, named Jeffery Wayne.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gum, Jr., of Cass, a son, named Brian Eric. The mother is the former Bonnie Foe. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gum, Sr., of Cass.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Winans, of Woodbridge, Virginia, a son, named Craig Allen. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gum, Sr., of Cass.

DEATHS

Mrs. Cora Sutton, 100, of Green Bank, a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Mary Ann Kerr Wooddell. Burial was in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Evelyn Ervine Wells, 36, of Seward, Alaska; born at Clover Lick, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. B. H. Ervine.

Mrs. Ann Marie Bay Smith, age 69, of Sarasota, Florida; born at Warm Springs, Virginia, the daughter of the late Zed S. Smith, Sr., and Annie Richardson Smith.

Herbert S. McClung, of Waterbury, Connecticut; born at Spice, the son of Tony T. McClung and the late Laura McCoy McClung. Burial in Waterbury.

John Randolph Gay, 59, of Arlington, Virginia; born at Marlinton, a son of the late John and Lula Poage Gay Kee. Burial in the National Cemetery at Culpeper, Virginia.

TAX EXEMPT

The assessor approached with weary tread

And knocked at a farm house door,

“Not much value here,” he said,

The surroundings looked very poor,

The room he entered was cozy and warm,

The couple were aged and gray,

From his portfolio he selected a form

And said in a businesslike way,

“I’m here to appraise your property, sir,

To determine your wealth, you see,

I’m the assessor, I might infer,

Will you answer some questions for me?”

“Oh, we have great riches,” they quickly replied.

Their faces aglow with bliss,

The assessor awaited with pencil poised

Waiting the items to list.

“Our mutual love we value quite high,

It began such a long time ago;

Each passing year has strengthened the tie,

That increases the value, you know.

Our health is more precious than silver and gold,

The Master has been very kind;

We enjoy each day as it comes and goes,

While so many in illness repine.

“We’ve quite a fortune in relics, too.

Any price you would name would be small;

A soft golden curl, a little worn shoe,

And the fingerprints there on the wall.

We’ve a special interest in heaven, too.

She departed this life at three,

A jewel in heaven with value true.

That’s quite an asset, you see.”

The astonished assessor squirmed in his shoes

He was finding it hard to relax

“They truly have great riches,” he mused,

“But not one thing I can tax.”

“We have no possessions,” they calmly explained

“To lock in a vault of steel,

Possessions and riches are different, you see.

Our riches are things that we feel.

There’s one more that is quite vital,

You may be a little surprised,

We hold a blood-bought title

To a mansion in the skies.”

The puzzled assessor bowed himself out

In utter exasperation.

The richest couple he had ever known

Were entirely exempt from taxation.

– Flora M. Dawson

Sent in by Lester Mullenax, of Bartow.