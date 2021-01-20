Bonnie Lemon, age 73, of Covington, Virginia, died Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Lewis-Gale Alleghany, Low Moor, Virginia.

Born June 17, 1947, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Garland Young and Ruth Burgess Young.

In her career, Bonnie worked as a seamstress at Halmode for 14 years and on the assembly line at Lear, retiring after 15 years. She loved to take long rides in the country, go out to eat, go hunting and fishing, and she was a wonderful cook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Oliver Young.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wilbur Lemon; her daughter, Dawn Lemon, of Clifton Forge, Virginia; two brothers, Omar Young, of Gap Mills, and Loy Young, of Marlinton; four sisters, Ocea Wilfong, of Hillsboro, Donna McGinnis, of Buckeye, Betty Conner, of Weston, and Cindy Beverage, of Buckeye.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; lovingfuneralhome1913.com