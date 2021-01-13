Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, January 14, 1971

The locomotive headed for Cass passed through Marlinton Monday atop a flat car.

– – –

The state trappers were in Pocahontas County for 16 days in November. Their work was hampered by the big wet snow and a good deal of rain, plus the fact that Pocahontas is a big county for such a short time. They report the animals taken as follows: 72 foxes, 61 skunks, 5 raccoons, 45 opossum and five others, including one bobcat, for a total of 188 animals. They report cooperation of landowners and sportsmen as good.

New Doctor

Odd Aga, M. D., will soon begin the practice of medicine at Green Bank. Dr. Aga is now in Green Bank, and his wife, also a doctor, will come later on. He is a native of Norway.

Students

Libby Graham, a junior at Centre College, Danville, Kentucky, left last Monday by plane for six weeks study in Madrid, Spain, participating in the college’s special studies abroad. She is one of a group of eleven studying Spanish and a larger group went to France to study that language. Libby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay B. Graham, of Buckeye.

Voice of Democracy

The El Poca dining room in Marlinton was the setting of the January 7 presentation banquet for the winners of the Voice of Democracy contest for Pocahontas County High School students of the 10th, 11th and 12th grades, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Seneca Trail Post 4595 of Marlinton.

The banquet was given in honor of the first three winners of the 24th annual Voice of Democracy contest… First place winner was Miss Esthel Cummins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Cummins, of Frank. Second place winner was Miss Lori Kellogg, daughter of Mrs. Evelyn Kellogg, of Marlinton, and third place winner was Duane Good, son of Rev. and Mrs. Paul Good, of Durbin…

Miss Cummins’ taped speech will be judged in the Seventh District at Elkins, where the winner will compete in the State Voice of Democracy program, the winner of which will receive a four year scholarship to any school in the state plus a trip to Washington…

Charles E. McElwee, a member of the Marlinton VFW Post, served as Master of Ceremonies with guest speaker for the evening, Rev. Maynard Crawford, pastor of the Marlinton United Metho-dist Church…

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Edgar Moore, of Marlinton, a daughter, named April Lea.

DEATHS

Our Oldest Citizen

Mrs. Cora Sutton, 100 years old, of Green Bank. Funeral Service was held in the Green Bank Methodist Church with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Maude Sea Carpenter, 84, of Hillsboro; a daughter of the late Allen and Mary Margaret Adkison. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Jesse Brown Orndorff, 98, of Arbovale; a successful farmer and owner and operator of a water powered grist mill; and expert sawmill man of both hard and soft wood lumber. His service of this nature reached as far as the State of Massachusetts as a sawyer for Glen Galford of government timber that was blown down during the unusual wind of 1939…. “J. B.” was the instigator, promoter and founder of the White Pines Holiness Camp at Arbovale… Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Willis Cassell, 81, of Cass, a son of the late Clara Sutton Cassell. Burial in the Wanless Cemetery.

Wilbert Dharl Rhea, 47, of Greensboro, North Carolina; born in Pocahontas County, a son of the late Earnest and Minerva McCarty Rhea. Burial in Providence, Rhode Island.