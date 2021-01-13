Larry Grimes

Larry Wayne Grimes, 78, entered the heavenly realm Saturday, January 2, 2021, after succumbing to cancer.

Born December 22, 1942, in Charleston, he was a son of the late William Grimes, Jr. and Violet Grimes.

Larry was a dedicated husband and lived sacrificially for his four children.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and an ardent patriot.

He was intelligent, mechanically inclined, and always ready to offer his dry sense of humor. He was a faithful Christian and Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). A good day for Larry consisted of either reading military history on his deck while sipping coffee or working in his garden. Simple and contemplative, Larry was full of wisdom.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce Grimes; brother, Ronald Grimes; children, Deanna Lewis and husband, Ronald Ekstrand, James Grimes and wife, Teresa Summers, Allen Grimes and companion, Cindy Johnson, and Jason Grimes, and wife, Dilshani Grimes; grandchildren, Taylor Jackson, Megan Thorn, Abigail Grimes and Benjamin Grimes.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection was held in Larry’s garden Thursday, January 7, with pastor Henry Meeuwse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Amedisys Hospice or Andrew Jackson Academy.