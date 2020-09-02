Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, September 3, 1970

Football

The football game scheduled for Friday with Greenbrier West will be played at Marlinton.

The reason for this adjustment is due to the fact that many of the physical arrangements necessary for a football game will not be available by Friday at Pocahontas County High School. Lights, concession stand, parking lot, scoreboard, etc., are a few of the more important necessities that will not be ready this week.

The only alternative would have been to play Friday afternoon or early evening. This would have eliminated many working people in Pocahontas County from attending…

The band from Pocahontas County High School and Greenbrier West will perform and our mascot, “The Warrior,” and his horse will be present to perform…

Class Reunion

The Class of 1956 of Marlinton High School held its Class Reunion on July 4, 1970. Thirty-one classmates attended the coffee hour at the El Poca, fifty-four attended the banquet at the home of Mary Shafer, where Mr. H. A. Yeager was guest speaker. Those attending were: Nancy Gay Neitzey, Helen Moore Gay, Neva Davis Shifflett, Mary Jane Vandevender Moses, Oreana Scott White, Dreama McNellan Burns, Barbara Burr Woods, Frances Dulaney Jones, Mildred Burr Purdy, Carolyn Curry Robinson, Shirley Malcom Wert, Anna Lee Carpenter Hammer, Martha Coffman Butler, Saundra Kershner Gilmore, Phyllis Dunbrack Jackson, Eugene Gibson, Gene Pryor, Robert Kelly, Don Kiner, Joy Underwood, Eugene Hannah, Eugene Stuart, Letcher Simmons, Norman Smith, Kyle Hause, Gary Grimes, Albert Jackson, Marvin Hill, William Davis, Merle Shifflett and Norval Waugh.

FHA Farm Family

The James Y. Pritchard family, living near Marlinton, has been selected as the Farmers Home Administration Farm Family for Pocahontas County for 1970. The family lives on and operates a 90-acre farm on a full time basis. They also rent some land for pasture and crops. The farming operation is comprised of 72 head of beef cattle, mostly Angus. The beef cows are operated as a cow-calf operation where the calves are sold each fall. They also have 36 head of Suffolk ewes, which average a 150% lamb crop. The Pritchards also produce 12,000 breeder pullets on contract each year. The pullets are kept from day-old chicks to 20-25 weeks.

Mrs. Pritchard is a former Pocahontas County school teacher and has previously worked with the County Department of Welfare. She presently is helping on the farm and rearing the Pritchard’s only child, a two year old son, James Y. Pritchard, II.

Mr. and Mrs. Pritchard are doing a fine job of farming of which they can be proud…

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. and Mrs. Elton O. Wade, of Marlinton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jean to Garry McClure, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman McClure, also of Marlinton.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Green, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Tamela Lynn.

DEATHS

Mrs. Mabel Camper Hogsett, 71, of Marlinton; born at Buena Vista, a daughter of the late George W. and Hattie Shumaker Camper. She was employed by The Pocahontas Times for 32 years before she retired. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Mollie M. Hogsett Auldridge, 85, of Canvas, formerly of Mill Point; a daughter of the late Kenny Hogsett and Willie Jane Rock Hogsett. Burial in Ruckman Cemetery near Mill Point.

William Frank Rider, 81, of Minnehaha Springs, a son of the late Asa and Elizabeth Gibson Rider. Burial in May Chapel Cemetery at Neola.