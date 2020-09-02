Catherine East

Catherine “Cathy” Flory East, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Born March 28, 1941, in Waynesboro, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Samuel I. Flory and Mary McCutchan Flory.

Cathy graduated from Wilson Memorial High School. She and her husband started Castaway Cabooses in Durbin. They enjoyed many years making new friends with their clients.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Kay Flory.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 54 years, James “Jay” East; daughter, Kimberley Welcher, and husband, Matthew; granddaughter, Megan; two brothers, Benny Flory (Ann), of Waynesboro Virginia, and Douglas Flory, of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.