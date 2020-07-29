Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, July 30, 1970

The Pocahontas Times went to press last week with cameras clicking and lights flashing, and, some time, when copy gets scarce for the Baltimore Sun Magazine, our subscribers in that area can look for us there. Ralph Reppert, feature writer, and Bill Klender, photographer, spent a couple of days exploring the office and the ways of the handset type. Mr. Reppert, a native West Virginian, used to be on the Buckhannon Record with “Chuck” Roberts before he took to city ways…

Slug Problems Overcome

The best way to rid your garden of slugs is to ply them with beer, according to Walter Jett, West Virginia University County Extension Agent. This research was done by the Agricultural Research Service at Beltsville, Maryland.

The only thing needed is a can of beer and a shallow pan.

During a four-day test at an agricultural greenhouse, it was observed that more than 300 slugs crawled into the pan of beer. This compares to a test pan of old stand-by slug bait, metaldehyde, which attracted only 28 slugs during the period. Autopsies showed that the beer-soaked slugs died of drowning.

Travels

Miss Margaret Wilson, of Durbin, returned Friday from a 23-day tour of Europe, traveling with her cousins, Miss Virginia Burner and Mrs. Eloise Hedge, of Jacksonville, Florida, and several others from Georgia and Florida. They flew to Munich and went by bus to see the Passion Play at Oberammergau; some of the other places they visited were Dubrovnik, Yugoslavia, Athens, Corinth and Delphi, Greece, Rome and Milan, Italy, over the Alps by bus to Switzerland, then by plane to London with a side trip to Scotland from there. Her niece, Mrs. Phillip Cummings, and Mr. Cummings, brought her home from Washington, and spent the weekend.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kelley, of Hunters-ville, a son, named Robert Lee Kelley, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Burks, of Mill Point, a daughter, named Geneva Faith.

DEATHS

Herman A. Brown, 54, of Marlinton; born at Drill, Virginia, a son of the late Bryant and Ellen Richardson Brown. A plumber, Mr. Brown was a member of the Marlinton United Methodist Church, a veteran of World War II, member of the Masonic Lodge, 32nd Degree Scottish, V. F. W. and American Legion. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Charles Franklin (John) Brown, 79, of Marlinton, formerly of White Sulphur Springs; born at Ronceverte, a son of the late Luther A. and Randalia Womlick Brown. Mr. Brown was employed at The Greenbrier Hotel for over 20 years. Burial in the Greenhill Cemetery at White Sulphur Springs.

Melvin Hiner Vandevender, 15, of Slaty Fork, a son of Donald H. and Hazel Vandevender. He was a member of Big Spring Presbyterian Church and a student at Marlinton High School. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Carmella Martello, 56, of the Carolinas; born in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Frank Circosta of Tracy, California, and the late Catherine Circosta.

Mrs. Lottie Gum O’Dell, 81, of Marlinton, formerly of Rainelle; a daughter of the late James and Sarah Shinaberry Cassell. Burial in the Rainelle Cemetery.