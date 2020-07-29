Hertha Sweeney

Hertha Beverage Swee-ney, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Hertha was born and raised in Marlinton, and lived most of her adult life in Charleston.

She graduated from the Kanawha Valley Hospital School of X-Ray Technology before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Bill Sweeney. As her children grew up, Hertha worked for a number of years as a receptionist in a medical office and also worked with FEMA, traveling to areas affected by natural disasters to help those in need. In 2004, she moved to Grifton, North Carolina, to be closer to family.

She was a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church.

Hertha was a loving and loyal wife and mother, whose life focused on her husband and family. She was a multi-talented seamstress, crocheter, and an avid reader. Hertha had a love for the outdoors and always made room for a family pet – dog or cat, it didn’t matter. Hertha used her many gifts and interests to enrich the life of her family. She was a strong woman, quiet and kind. Even in decline, she continued to be gracious. She leaves her large family with a legacy of love and the understanding of the importance of family.

Hertha was preceded in death by her husband, Bill.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Justice, and husband, Nathanael, of Littleton, North Carolina; Joyce Hubbard, of Kinston, North Carolina, Jayne Cash, and husband, Ken, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Julia Ferguson, and husband, Rob, of Raleigh, North Carolina; son, John Sweeney, and wife, Melanie, of Wake Forest, North Carolina; grandchildren, Joseph Justice, and wife, Sarah, Philip Justice, and wife, Nicole, Sarah Hardee, and husband, Luke, Lee Hubbard, Lindsay Wagoner, and husband, Braelynn, Rachel Goode, and husband, Ed, Rebekah Huff, and husband, Jeremy, Trey Ferguson, Abigayle Ferguson, Mary Grace Sweeney and Holden Sweeney; great-grandchildren, Anthony Justice, Garrett Justice, Elliott James Hardee, William Lee Wagoner and Hayden Ken-nedy Huff; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Ken Cash officiating. Burial in Pinewood Memorial Park.

