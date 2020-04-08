Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, April 9, 1970

From California comes the following article from Billy Lindsay, whom, I’m sure, many will remember. He is the grandson of John Andrew Jordan, and son of the late Virge Lindsay.

I was prompted to write this article after viewing a newscast of a one-room schoolhouse which still exists in Washington, California. The same teacher has taught grades 1 through 8 for 35 years. The school bell serves as a fire alarm. This is quite a rarity for this date. I was wondering if any were in existence in Pocahontas County.

It reminded me of my years at Greenbrier Hill School in Marlinton. The teacher was Mrs. Edna C. Knapper, who had taught my mother and other relatives before me. I extend my thanks for her great teachings by keeping her abreast of my progress. I had the pleasure of meeting her before leaving New York, after 24 years. I’m now a Claims Investigator for a freight company and feel her teachings had a lot to do with my success.

I do have in my possession a few old photos taken at the school. About 1939 to 1940. In the background you can see the Greenbrier River, Gay Hill and the old coal tipple. I also have my Immunization for Smallpox and Diphtheria dated May 7, 1937; the physician was Dr. J. W. Yeager.

There were lots of one-room schoolhouses then, especially for the Negro community, (this term is passe, but reflects on that era) in such places as Frank, Cass, Brownsburg, Watoga and Seebert. Upon graduating, we combined and had one commencement.

Commencement was held at Pleasant Green Church in Seebert the year I graduated, 1948.

I graduated with Betty Church, Hillsboro, Mary Joy and Gale Boggs, Brownsburg, and Vivian Morris, Marlinton. I should have graduated Class of 1945, but was two years behind. I still have my diploma signed by Mr. Eric S. Clutter, the then County Superintendent.

One of my favorite subjects was West Virginia History. I do hope they still teach it. I had the highest score of the Negro schools in the county and was proud to have the honor of winning the Golden Horseshoe…

Jimmy Davis was in the party to Charleston. Mr. Mack Brooks drove us there. We picked up two other students from the Little Levels before turning to Richwood.

I felt this article would be of interest since so many children nowadays probably are unaware that one-room schoolhouses were in existence as late as the 30s and 40s in Pocahontas County. Also, the older persons who are away and receive the Times can reminisce.

It would be wonderful if these buildings could be used as community centers, library branches, or even museums for future landmarks of the county. There is history in West Virginia and we are in the midst, with Droop Mountain and all. The schools hold as much history as the banks, train stations, and other buildings…

Pocahontas County is my background, and I feel every Marlintonian, no matter where he lives now, is proud of his home…

William “Billy” Lindsay

Bank of Marlinton

We extend our congratulations to the Bank of Marlinton and its wonderful new building – the “new look” for Marlinton and Pocahontas. We’re sure we speak for the citizens and businesses, community and countywide, in expressing best wishes this week for their Open House.

– – –

The big vault door from the old Bank of Marlinton building was finally loaded Monday evening for its trip to Cleveland, Ohio. It took about a week to get it out. The door, estimated to weigh about ten tons, will go to the Guardian Proof Company, subsidiary of Diebold Company, where it will get a refurbishing job. It has already been sold. The colonial styling is in great demand.

Weather

The big crack of lightning Monday afternoon was a hit at Loy Sharp’s house on Jericho Road. It knocked the door off the fuse box and the fuses several yards out on the floor.

– – –

Those high winds of last Thursday night were clocked at 72 miles an hour at Green Bank. Trees and signs were down at various places throughout the county.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry C. Taylor, of Minnehaha Springs, a son, named Larry Cole Taylor, II.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James D. Davis, of Moline, Illinois, a daughter, named Sybil Johanna.

Sergeant and Mrs. Steven C. Quick, of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, North Carolina, a son, named Steven Grant.

DEATHS

Dennis Harmon Barlow, 69, of Marlinton; born at Onoto, a son of John Henry and Melinda Alice Moore Barlow. He was a retired sawyer, and was never married. Burial in the Cochran Cemetery.

Leo “Slim” Weatherholt, 65, of Austin, Pennsylvania; born at Luray, a son of Mrs. Edith Hoover Weatherholt and the late Charles P. Weatherholt. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Betty Taylor Crabb, 54, wife of George A. Crabb, Jr., a professor of Civil Engineering at the University of East Africa, and the only child of the late J. Edward and Bessie Patterson Taylor. A graduate of Green Bank High School. Burial in Dunmore.

Samuel Austin McFerrin, Jr., 56, of Renick, a veteran of World War II. Burial in Morningside Cemetery.

Mary Kiser Lambert, 75, of Cass. Born in Mount Clinton, Virginia. Burial in the Wanless Cemetery.