Thursday, August 21, 1969

Killed in Viet Nam

Word was received last Wednesday, August 18, 1969, of the death in Viet Nam of Major Kenneth Hamrick, 32, son of Dr. K. J. Hamrick.

Major Hamrick’s wife and two children live in Alabama.

Graveside services will be held in the Mountain View Cemetery, where he will be buried beside his mother.

Boys and Girls in Service

Solomon S. Workman, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. William D. Workman, of Hillsboro, was promoted to Army Specialist 5 July 21 in Vietnam, where he is serving with the 36th Engineer Battalion near Vinh Long…

Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Moore heard Tuesday night that their son, Richard, in Gulfport, Mississippi, came through the hurricane all right, although the building in which they had taken refuge collapsed. He leaves for Viet Nam Thursday.

Louis J. McCarty, Jackie L. Gibson, Daniel L. Stone, and Roger L. Orndorff left for Beckley August 5 for induction into the Armed Services and were sent to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for basic training.

Flood

Heavy rains brought Knapps Creek to flood stage Wednesday. It flooded roads and in Marlinton from the dam on 9th Avenue by Curry’s, Moore’s, Kramer’s, on down 9th Street to the railroad. Greenbrier River was high, above 12 feet, but not damaging. James Schaffner, at Dunmore, reported 1.94 inches of rain since Monday night. Ilean Walton, at Buckeye, had 2.93 inches from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, with 3.97 inches since Monday morning.

SCOUTS

Two healthy Scouts from Hillsboro Troop No. 165 were among about 40 scouts on the Buckskin Council’s 50-miler.

Lake Vaughan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Smith Vaughan, and Tom Puffenbarger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Puffenbarger, of Hillsboro, represented the entire White Sulphur and Durbin area. These boys, with 18 others, tramped 56 rough miles through Brushy Mountain Country over Middle Mountain Backbone. They all made it, but three on the other trail (Williams River) had to drop out.

These scouts earned their 50-miler award, camping, hiking and pioneering merit badges, as well as many points toward their Conservation Merit Badge.

Good going, boys; you are a credit to our area of Buckskin Council.

The Hillsboro troop is putting its future into the hands of its outstanding scouts. Buckskin Council professionals are training junior leaders and Hillsboro Troop has capitalized on it. An annual scholarship was established and Wayne McKeever earned it and spent all last week in leadership training. Wayne will be a real aid in leading the troop.

DEATHS

Mrs. Nelle Yeager McLaughlin, 72, of Marlinton; a daughter of the late Charles A. and Allie Arbogast Yeager. She taught in Pocahontas schools for 40 years before her retirement. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Bertie Belle Davidson Eades, 75, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Daniel and Isabelle Davidson. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

W. E Lytton, 78, of Green Bank. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Clarice T. Hughes, 85, of Durbin, formerly of Monterey, Virginia, a daughter of the late George K. and Sarah J. Rexrode. Burial in the Seybert Chapel Cemetery near Monterey.

John Kline, 90, of Mill Point. He made his home with Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Workman. Burial in the Marvin Chapel Cemetery.