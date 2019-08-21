West Virginia artisans demonstrated and sold their wares Saturday during the Appalachian Heritage Day celebration at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. Above, Sarah Radow, of Charleston, spins wools into yarn, as her dog, Clark, relaxes in the shade. Radow began her love affair with yarn when she was six years old, and her mother taught her how to knit. Her cousin later taught her to crochet. She now has a yarn store called Kanawha City Yarn Company where she sells dyed wool, spun yarn and all the notions needed to create with yarn. She also teaches classes for beginners.

Above, Kyrstin Riggs-Harrell, of Fairmont, shapes a mug on her pottery wheel. Riggs-Harrell creates fine art pottery that is both an inspiration and functional.

She is known for her “bubble” pottery, inset, which was inspired by the birth of her son. The mugs, teapots, soap dishes in this line are all adorned with mini bubbles – or atoms – to symbolize positive growth. S. Stewart photos