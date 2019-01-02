Thursday, January 2, 1969

Boys in Service

Richard Moore, U. S. Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Moore, was home for the Christmas holidays.

Sergeant Clyde S. Campbell returned to Sewart AFB, Tennessee, after spending his leave with his mother, Mrs. Flossie Campbell.

Thomas E. Michael, ATR-3, a member of the U. S. Naval Air Force, is spending Christmas holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Michael. He will be stationed at the Naval Air Station, Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

Charles Howard Friel and Martin Alexander Sharp were inducted into the Army at Beckley on December 10 and sent on to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for their basic training.

ALL STATE

Ivan Withers was named to the All State Football Team of the West Virginia Sportswriters Association, as announced December 20. This was a singular honor – accorded with big headlines – as he was the only boy named from the southern section of the State on the first team.

Ivan, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Withers, Sr., is again turning in an outstanding performance on the basketball court, being high scorer in several games.

Also from the unbeaten Copperheads, named to second team, was Mike Cain, back; and receiving honorable mention were Ronnie Carpenter and Teddy Dunbrack, backs.

M.H.S.

Ten new members of the Marlinton High School Chapter of the National Honor Sn at the annual installation ceremony held on December 19. The new members are: Terry Bennett, Annette Eye, Christine Friel, Jo Debra Galford, Linda Landis, Peggy Ware, Regina Waugh, Rose Ellen Waugh, Edwin White and Joe White…

Engagement Announced

Dunmore – The Betrothal of Miss Ramona Jane Carpenter to Ronald Lee Gordon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gordon, of Circleville, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James L. Carpenter, of Dunmore…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kermit A. Friel, of Huntersville, a son, named Travis Allen.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Withers, of Woodbridge, Virginia, a daughter, named Jennifer Leigh.

Born to Airman First Class and Mrs. G. Wagoner, of Monterey, a son, named John Scott. The baby was born in Taiwan, where Airman Wagoner is stationed with the U. S. Air Force. Mrs. Wagoner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Cassell, of Dunmore.

Born to Sergeant and Mrs. Charles Deputy, stationed in Asmara, Africa, a son, named Joseph Patrick. The mother is the former Sharon Moats, of Elkins.

DEATHS

Mrs. Flora Wilfong, of Marlinton; burial in the Wilfong Cemetery.

Leo Dever, 63, of Clifton Forge, Virginia; born at Huntersville, a son of the late Dennis W. and Allie B. McLaughlin Dever. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Birdie Gabbert McLaughlin, 80, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dora Gabbert. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Lucy Caroline Kershner, 88, of Beard, a daughter of the late Moses and Sarah Grant Scott. Burial in the Sunset Cemetery at Jacox.

Dennis James Tallman, 65, of Frost, a son of the late Benjamin and Mary McLaughlin Tallman. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Edward Ruhl Haddock, 36, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Marlinton and Clarksburg, a son of the late Ruhl D. and Cora Bender Haddock. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery.

Mrs. Verna Williams Gilmore, 66, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Henry Paskal Williams and Mrs. Martha Hoover McKeever Williams. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.