Patricia Ann McMillion, age 68, of Cass, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.

Born March 15, 1950, at Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, she a daughter of the late Harvey T. Shaffer and Irene E. Kern Shaffer.

Patricia was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Bud” Franklin McMillion, Sr. July 20, 2015.

She is survived by four daughters, Crystel Circosta, and husband, Denton, of Cass, Tina Scarletta, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, Jennie Shifflett, and husband, Sonny, of Masontown, and Loretta Finch, of White Marsh, Maryland; four sons, Thomas McMillion, and wife, Sheila, Steven McMillion, and wife, Amanda, and Richard Douglas McMillion, and wife, Kim, all of Marlinton, Walter F. McMillion, Jr., of Dundalk, Maryland; four sisters, Louise Greenfield, and husband, Ron, of Maryland, Brenda Heltman, of Pennsylvania, Sharon Penberthy, and husband, John, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Kay McCloskey; two brothers, Steve Shaffer and Rick Shaffer, and wife, Carol, all of Pennsylvania; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per her request, the body was cremated.

