Thursday, October 31, 1968

About an inch of snow accumulated on the mountains Friday night for the first snow. Someone said The Pocahontas Times used to report the first snow with the old prediction that the snows of the winter would number the same as the days remaining in the month; that would make about six.

Mrs. Frank Mann, Sr., of Clover Lick, called Tuesday afternoon to tell us Mr. Mann had seen a big flock of wild geese flying south. They had to fly through snow, too.

Automotive News

Marlinton’s special automotive group held two regularly scheduled meetings on October 21 and 28.

The group met at the Marlinton Motor Sales and Brill’s Esso Station.

Next scheduled meeting is Monday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Mr. Bennett’s classroom. Neal Kellison will be in charge and will be discussing car costs, especially in regard to insurance.

Parents of teenage drivers or prospective drivers should encourage attendance at these informative programs. These programs are proving to be interesting to the youth attending and should help in forming advantageous attitudes toward driving.

LETTER

Dear Mrs. Sharp:

I have a song we wrote and I would like very much for you to put it in your paper The Pocahontas Times.

Guys over here would be very thankful to you for it. We are in Viet Nam.

I get to go home in January if the Good Lord is on my side. I hope you can read it. I wrote it by candle light and that is taking a very big chance. I am the son of Mr. and Mrs. R. N. Weatherholt, of Marlinton.

Thank you very much,

Robert Weatherholt

SONG

Lost in the

Middle of Nowhere

Lost in the middle of nowhere

Viet Nam is the spot

Where we are doomed to spend

The rest of our lives

In the land the Lord forgot.

Down the rice paddies and mountains

Down where a man gets blue

Down in the middle of no where

A million miles from you.

We sweat, we shiver, we freeze.

It’s more than a man can stand

We are not a bunch of convicts

Just defenders of our land.

We are sitting here in our memories

Waiting for our gals

Hoping while we are away

They have not married our pals.

Few people know we are living

Few people give a damn

Although we are forgotten

We belong to “Uncle Sam.”

And when we get to heaven

Saint Peter will surely yell

These men are from Viet Nam

They have served their time in hell.

SP.4 Robert Weatherholt and men of Second Sec. C. Brty. 7-15 Arty

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Robertson, of Marlinton, a daughter, Ruby Ramona.

Born to Staff Sergeant and Mrs. Curtis Sharp, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Katy Marlene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Cassell, of Cass, a daughter, named Ronda Lynn.

DEATHS

Mrs. Myrtle E. Mayse Moore, 80, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late William W. and Almanda Galford Mayse. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Hassell Scragg, of West Hamill, died in his trailer near Frost, due to a gas stove with insufficient ventilation. His family had gone out for a while and found him on their return.

Maggie Virginia Clutter, 84, formerly of Marlinton, died in Washington, D. C. She is survived by her son, Tom Clutter, of Marlinton.

Mrs. Winola Warner Wilmoth, 55, of Durbin, a daughter of the late Paul and Lelia Stratton Warner. Burial in Wilmoth Cemetery at Bartow.

Ira H. Rexrode, 75, of Beverly, formerly of Bartow; burial in the Rexrode Cemetery at Blue Grass, Virginia.

Alexander Cornwell, 58, of Clover Lick, a retired coal miner. Burial in Richwood Cemetery.