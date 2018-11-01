Thursday, October 31, 1918

The eastern proverb is that you should sweep your house seven times before you accuse your neighbor of theft. Along the same line, you should see that there is no mink in the neighborhood before you accuse your neighbors of stealing chickens.

Minks are about the boldest thieves of them all. The other morning, we heard an old hen give a death cry just a moment before the five o’clock whistle blew, and thought the chicken stealer was cutting the corner very close. A morning or two after that, a boy got up early and discovered that a mink had gone into a chicken house through the barn right here in town. There was only one hole that he could come out by and a steel trap was set there and just at the break of dawn, the mink tried to get away and the trap had him, and the boy got a hide that was worth upwards of five dollars.

– – –

A case of universal interest was decided in a police court in St. Louis the other day, in which a wife had been arrested for going through her husband’s pockets in the night time and taking therefrom the sum of $1.95. The judge held that the woman was not guilty of any offense and that wives had the right to go through their husbands’ pockets and take out a reasonable amount of cash. This affects every household of the kind, for what women want more than all else is change.

An editor calls attention to the fact that but a few years ago a judge in Chicago held that it was lawful for a husband to set a mousetrap in his pockets at night, and that if the wife got her fingers mashed that he was not liable to prosecution. The last decision does not necessarily overrule the other one but it shows in what direction the various questions which affect women’s rights are traveling.

There can be no hard and fast rules laid down about the management of the family exchequer. The truth is that in about half the cases, the husband is the best qualified to manage the expenditures of the family, but in a full half of the cases it is the wife who will make a dollar go farther than anyone else in the family – as the man said when his wife ordered goods by parcel post from San Francisco…

– – –

Time changed Sunday night in the night. It was a welcome change. Just as the novelty of the change was attractive in the spring. It was much easier to change back. Slump back as it were in old ways. Whilst moving the clocks up last spring was like hastening to catch up with someone with an hour’s start, the putting the time back was like sitting down by the roadside for an hour to let the follower overtake you.

In actual experience, it was more like the visitor from West Virginia to Cincinnati in normal times, where he finds the clocks are an hour behind him. One man remarked that we were again on God’s time, meaning that the noon hour just about caught the sun at its highest.

INPORTANT

Owing to the prevalence of influenza, the schools of Pocahontas will remain closed until further orders by the County Health Board. This applies to all public gatherings, as well. The Board announces from reports received from local physicians that conditions are steadily improving.

DIED

Lloyd McNeel, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. J. S. McNeel, of the Levels, died in Canada, of influenza one day last week. His body is expected home for burial at any time.

Henry Kelley, aged 21 years, died Tuesday morning, October 29, 1918, of pneumonia following influenza. He was a son of the late J. W. Kelley, of Hillsboro. He was employed by the Marlinton Auto & Supply company the past year. He was awaiting his call to the army when taken down. He was an honest, industrious young man.

Ellis McNeill died at the home of his father, D. A. McNeill, at Buckeye, Sunday, October 27, 1918, from pneumonia following influenza, aged about 26 years. He was a young business man of much promise, a member of the firm of D. A. McNeill and Sons.

Mrs. Myrtle Lena Hiner, wife of E. C. Hiner, died on Sunday, October 27, 1918, of pneumonia following influenza, aged 21 years. Her body was taken to Mt. Zion Church at Frost for burial. She is survived by her husband, E. C. Hiner, of Marlinton, and their little two year old child, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clay Dreppard, of Frost.

Burleigh Shears, aged about 15 years, son of Jesse Shears, died October 28, 1918, at his home near Arbovale, of influenza.

Little Vermont Willetta McHenry, five year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman McHenry, died October 24, 1918, of influenza. Burial in Mt. View Cemetery.

OBITUARY

In memory of Private Forrest W. Burr, of Co. H. 118 Engineers, Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. Son of Annie E. Burr and Alvin J. Burr, deceased, of Hillsboro, W. Va. He was born November 7, 1892, died October 14, 1918, of bronchial pneumonia at Fort Benjamin Harrison, aged 25 years, 10 months and 17 days. His body was brought home and laid to rest in the McNeel Cemetery.

About three years ago Forrest was converted and professed his faith in the Savior, was baptized and joined the A. C. Church at Seebert. He was called to the colors the 26th of July, but those he left at home were always cheerful and full of hope. He asked his dear ones not to worry about him, for he was trying to live the right life, and read his Testament every night, and if need be, was ready to die for his country.

Funeral service was conducted by Rev. G. W. Moore, of Charleston, from Job 14:14: “If a man die shall he live again?”

Forrest made request that this be his funeral text, and song, “Abide With Me.” He leaves his mother, two brothers, and two sisters and many friends to mourn his loss. Fred E. Burr, Alvin P. Burr, and Hallie Gray Burr, of Hillsboro, ad Mrs. Grace Dyer, of Horton. He belonged to the Order of I. O. O. F. Lodge 319, Thornwood.

Slowly and gently we closed the casket and bore his dear body away to the cold and silent grave. There shall our dear Forrest rest, to await the resurrection of the just…