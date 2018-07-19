Thursday, July 18, 1968

The Lang sisters, Mabel and Fleeta, are retiring after 32 years in business in Marlinton in Lang’s Dress Shoppe. They say they have thoroughly enjoyed serving their customers through the years, but feel it is time to step out of business.

Pioneer Days

There was plenty to do and plenty to eat and everyone seemed to have a good time. After a few days rest, the many volunteer workers might even be a little enthusiastic about it…

Miss Pocahontas

Libby Graham, of Buckeye, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay B. Graham, was selected as Miss Pocahontas 1968 from among sixteen contestants last Thursday. First and second runners-up were Kay Caplinger, of Cass, daughter, of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Caplinger, and Shelia Gay Curry, of Marlinton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Curry.

Parade

Walking: First – Mrs. Eva Gwin and Mrs. Myrl Geiger, Marlinton, wearing dresses over 100 years old. Second – Johnny Hill, Hillsboro, as a preacher. Third – Mrs. Robert Kelley and daughters, Sandra and Teresa, Marlinton.

Wagon: First – Hillsboro Fire Department with chuck wagon. Second – Ruben Weatherholt, with antique sulky. Third – James King, Maxwelton, buggy.

Horse and Rider: First – Cathy Gibson, Huntersville. Second – William McClain, on a burro. Third – Pete Jones with trick horse, Millboro.

Woodchopping: First – Rudy Dettmer, Youngstown, Ohio. Second – Larry Boyles, Mill Creek. Third – Jim Vanscoy, Elkins.

Muzzleloader Contest: First – $55, Tom Kennedy, Clover Lick. Second prize – $40, Joe Ballard, Hot Springs, Virginia. Third – $30, Floyd Friel, Clover Lick. Fourth – $25, Ben Buzzard, Frost.

Scouts

Larry B. Plyler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Plyler, and Charles Cover, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cover, both of Troop 262, Durbin, received their life awards recently at the Durbin Moose Hall. These boys and the rest of the troop are at the Buckskin Council Boy Scout Camp at Dilley’s Mill this week.

WEDDING

The Open Church Wedding of Miss Elizabeth Workman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Workman, of Hillsboro, to Joe Hollandsworth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Denver Hollandsworth, of Hillsboro, will take place Saturday evening, July 27, 1968 at seven-thirty in the Wesley Chapel Methodist Church in Hillsboro.

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. Leroy White wishes to announce the engagement of his daughter, Wanda Sue, to Larry Totten. Larry is the son of Mr. and Mrs. E. R. Totten, of Seebert. Sue is the daughter of Mrs. Virginia Cassell, of Marlinton and Leroy White, of Arbovale.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wilson, of Arbovale, a daughter, named Angel Marie. The mother is the former Kathy Marie Vandevender.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Rexrode, of Arbovale, a daughter, Bronda Ann. The father is stationed in Saigon and will be returning to his family in three months.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lacy Brown, of Renick, a boy.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David M. Hoffman, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a daughter, Sara Diane. The mother is the former Frances Rae Godwin.