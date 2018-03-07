Tournament

Marlinton High School won the Greenbrier Valley Tournament last weekend by defeating Green Bank 95 to 61; Hillsboro 82 to 64; and Frankford in the finals, 81 to 61…

At White Sulphur Saturday the team was awarded a large trophy and the twelve squad members and manager each received a small gold basketball.

Ivan Withers and Harry McCloud were named to the All Tournament Team of eight members and were awarded trophies. Freda Hefner received a trophy as one of six Outstanding Cheerleaders.

For the season, Ivan Withers is the leading scorer, with an average of 22 points per game. Teddy Dunbrack is second with 17 points. Jimmy Ervine is third with 16 points. Harry McCloud fourth with 15 points, and Tommy Clutter fifth with an overage of 12 points. Regular substitutes have been Tiny Shinaberry, Joe White and Johnny Kenney. Marlinton averaged 86 points a game to their opponents’ 60. They have won 21 games and lost 2, including tournament play.

They lost to Union by 9 points and to Meadow Bridge by 1; however in the Union game they were tied and then Union’s team scored on seven straight fouls.

These two teams are in the Regional competition this week. If Marlinton wins this week the team goes to the State Tournament at Charleston.

Other coaches say these are the five most complete ball players they have ever seen on one team, and Coach Friel ways it is the best ball club since he has been here. All five boys are capable scorers.

All five played first team on the football team which won the State Championship…

UFO

Ralph W. Sharp and his family were driving down Slippery Hill Sunday, between 9 and 9:30, and sighted an “Unidentified Flying Object” hovering in the sky. There were four blinking red lights and it seemed to be a triangular shape – they couldn’t tell too much about the shape because of the darkness. It seemed to be about a half mile high and about that distance away and stayed in one place while they drove about a mile. When they stopped, about the Jake Sharp place, to get a better look, the object moved on at a steady pace. The daily newspapers reported sightings of this object in many places in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Reports Tuesday said the object was thought to be a discarded part from a rocket launching.

WEDDING

The Open Church Wedding of Miss Charlotte Anne Beverage, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Beverage, of Marlinton, and SP-4 Glade Raymond Fertig, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Glade R. Fertig, of Marlinton, will be performed at the Marlinton Presbyterian Church Sunday afternoon, March 10, 1968, at 4 o’clock.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert McLaughlin, of Dunmore, a daughter. The mother is the former Dotty Lou Mullens.

Born to Sergeant and Mrs. James N. Sheets, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, a son, named Dean Gregory. The mother is the former Thelma Vannoy.

DEATHS

James W. Small, 92, of Renick. Funeral in Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Marlinton.

Mrs. Maude E. Wanless, 57, of Minnehaha Springs, a daughter of the late Warren E. Bowers and Etta Ervine Bowers. Burial in the White Cemetery.

Mrs. Carrie H. Sharp Harper, age 82, of Beverly, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Alice Gibson Sharp. A member of the Methodist Church at Frost.

Elmer Lee Palmer, 70, of Minnehaha Springs, a son of the late William and Rose Palmer. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery.

George W. Carpenter, 87; born at Dunmore, a son of the late Hanson and Margaret McCloud Carpenter; burial in McNeeley Cemetery at Hendricks.

Peter Frank Eades, 89, of Durbin; a son of the late George W. Eades and Luiza Anderson Eades. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Charles W. Miller, 59, of Dunmore, a son of Harry C. Miller, of Huntington, and the late Lucy Smith Miller. Burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

Henry McNeill, 63, of Tampa, Florida; born at Woodrow, a son of the late Luther and Florence VanReenen McNeill.