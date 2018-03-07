Educational Dinner Meeting

Dr. Kevin Shaffer, Extension Assistant Professor with the WVUES and the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will be the guest speaker at the Spring Educational Dinner, Tuesday, March 13, at 6 p.m. in the Marlinton Municipal Building.

Dr. Shaffer’s presentation will discuss the importance of sire selection to generating a profitable and sustainable cow/calf enterprise. Methods for evaluating and selecting potential sires will be presented along with critical steps in the purchasing process.

Attendance at this meeting will be worth three (3) pesticide applicator recertification credits for categories 11, 12 and PA.

To attend, RSVP to the Extension Office, 304-799-4852, by Friday, March 9. There is a $5 charge for dinner.

Energy Express

Energy Express service/employment opportunities are now available for the 2018 Marlinton Elementary Energy Express Site for four Mentors and one Community Coordinator. To learn more about how to become involved or to request an employment application, call the WVU Pocahontas County Extension Office at 304-799-4852.

Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale

Pocahontas County 4-H and FFA will hold their annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale Saturday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at Mitchell Chevrolet in Marlinton.For more information please contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.



Bull Breeding Soundness Exams

Frankford Veterinary Hospital will offer Bull Breeding Soundness Examinations Saturday, March 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pocahontas Producers Stockyards. RSVP by March 16 by calling 304-497-3409.