Thursday, February 15, 1968

COLD

Nobody locally needs to be told it has been cold the past week. But for the record it was 10 below at Mace on Saturday, 25 below at Bartow Sunday, 6 below on Williams River Wednesday with a cold wind since Friday, 0 at Buckeye Saturday. Williams River had colder weather, 12 below in December and January, and Buckeye at 13 below in January.

Boys in Service

Junior Fertig was to arrive home Wednesday for a furlough after serving a year in Vietnam. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glade Fertig.

John Ray “Chipper” Williams completed his basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, February 2 and is visiting his mother, Mrs. Nellie Williams, in Marlinton. After his leave he will go to Vietnam.

Delmas E. Bussard, 24, son of Arch “June” Bussard, of Marlinton was promoted to Army Specialist four January 17 near Pleiku, Vietnam, where his is a cannoneer in Battery C., 5th Battalion of the 4th Infantry Division’s 16th Artillery.

Building Plans

The actual papers have not been signed but the Bank of Marlinton plans to exercise options to buy the Alpine Hotel, the store building owned by Clark Galford, which houses Ralston’s Men Shops, and two vacant lots owned by Omar Trent, directly North of the hotel lots. A new bank building will be built and the present bank building will be sold. The officers and directors are busy looking at buildings in other towns and consulting architects. They have considered a new building at various times but they feel, in view of the calamities, that now is an opportune time to make a move forward for Marlinton and Pocahontas County.

Mrs. Edna Webb plans to acquire the El Poca motel at the time these other transactions are finalized.

Motel Sold

Mr. and Mrs. Norman W. Shaw, Jr.. have sold the Marlinton Motor Inn to Charles Austin, of Beckley…

The Austins will take over the 24 room motel and restaurant March 1, but the Shaws will continue living there until school is out. The motel was built in 1964 with a new wing added last year.

Piano Festival

Grace Jane Moore and Elizabeth Graham, both of Buckeye, and Anne Powell, of Bartow, participated in the Regional Music Festival, Piano Division, of the West Virginia Music Educator Association, at Concord College February 10.

They received ratings of two superiors and one excellent.

Mrs. Milly Seagraves is their teacher.

BIRTHDAY

Mrs. Eva Kennison observed her 90th birthday on Wednesday, February 7. Mrs. Kennison is spry and in good health and does her own housekeeping.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Grey McComb, of Huntersville, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Everette Tinney, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Franklin Hockenberry, of Point Pleasant, a son, William Byron. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hockenberry.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle “Chick” Irvine, of Huntington, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William R. Lambert, of Dunmore, a son, named Randell Scott. The mother is the former Karen Arbogast.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Burns, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Thompson, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, a daughter, Beth Allison. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Fred Burgess, of Marlinton.

DEATHS

Mrs. Nettie N. VanReenen Baxter, 80, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late George and Jane Curry VanReenen. Burial in the Cochran Cemetery.

Louie Daniel Lee, 74, of Mill Point, a son of the late Charles W. Lee and Julia A. Lee. Burial in the Pleasant Green Methodist Church cemetery.

Henry Pearly Sheets, 74, of Arbovale, a son of the late Jacob A. and Jane Sutton Sheets. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Miss Maud Good, 89, formerly of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Noah and Susan Hollar Good. Funeral service in Broadway, Virginia.

George Hedrick McCoy, 68, of Friar’s Hill; born on Stamping Creek, a son of the late Allen and Nancy Cochran McCoy. Burial in the McMillion Church Cemetery at Friar’s Hill.