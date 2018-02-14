Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Pocahontas County High School juniors and seniors who exemplify the four pillars of Scholarship, Leadership, Service and Character were inducted into the National Honor Society last Sunday during a ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

Family, friends and fellow students congratulated the students on their achievement in joining the country’s oldest academic society.

Current members welcoming the new members were, back row, from left: Meggan Long, Caitlin Keatley, Katie Gibson, Hunter Wilfong, Catlyn Sparks, Jacob Hise, Mark Jordan, Adrienna Feury, Briana Mills, Cora Hedrick, Laura Leyzorek and Mary Grace Rich. Not pictured: Marley Brust.

New members are, front row, from left: Logan Wood-ruff, Mathias Solliday, Brianna Morgan, Jarod Liptrap, Brianna Hefner, Benjamin Davis, Noah Barkley, Jarret Taylor, Madalaine Fleming, Hunter Tankersley, Emalee Arbogast, Kyle Cohenour, Josie Faris, Jacob Jones, Colton Massey, Elijah Rob-ertson and Taylor Tegtmeyer.

The induction was organized by National Honor Society advisors Laurel Dilley, Darlene Arbogast and Samara Mann.