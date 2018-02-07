Thursday, February 8, 1968

The sun came out only for a few minutes late in the day on Groundhog Day, so we’re hoping for the best.

– – –

Nathan Fertig last week brought in an abacus he found years ago in a school house on Okinawa and he wasn’t sure what it was. This frame with wooden beads on wires is the ancient Chinese adding machine and calculator which is still a very efficient means of figuring and is used today in stores and schools in the Far East.

Boys and Girls in Service

Army Specialist Four Samuel D. Rider, Jr., 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel D. Rider, of Marlinton, was assigned as a team leader in Company A, 1st Battalion of the 25th Infantry Division’s 27th Infantry near Cu Chi, Vietnam, January 5.

Army Private William W. McLaughlin, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Forrest McLaughlin, of Minnehaha Springs, completed nine weeks of advanced infantry training January 26, at Ft. McClellan, Alabama.

Airman First Class Sam N. Wilfong, of Bartow, who graduated from Keesler Air Force Training School, Biloxi, Mississippi, as a Communication Operation Specialist, spent a month’s leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gray Wilfong.

4-H

The Bartow youth held an organizational 4-H meeting December 13, 1967, at the Bartow Methodist Church.

Ellsworth Buck, County 4-H Agent, attended the meeting and told about the fundamentals of 4-H.

The following officers were elected: President, Judy Puffenbarger; Vice-President, Theresa Zickafoose; Treasurer, Cheryl Matheny; Game Leader, Paul Lambert; Song Leaders, Sue Lambert and Debra Lambert; Reporter, Danny Dodrill. The 4-H leaders are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Brockway and assistant leader is Mrs. James Puffenbarger.

The club held it first regular meeting January 3, 1968, at which time they selected the name, the “Bartow Bright Lights.”

Mrs. Gordon Dilley, from the County 4-H Agent’s office, attended the meeting and led us in some songs.

Danny Dodrill, Reporter

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Friel, of Marlinton, a son, named Rick Charles.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Herron, of Durbin, a daughter. The mother is the former Delores Gear.

DEATHS

Ermon Samuel Grimes, 56, of Huntersville; a son of Walter H. Grimes and Ada A. Hogsett Grimes. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Rineholt McCoy, daughter of the late Charley and Jane Rineholt McCoy. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Golda VanReenen McCallister, 55, of Norfolk, Virginia, a daughter of Lloyd VanReenen, of Marlinton, and the late Leanna Baxter VanReenen. Burial in Rosewood Memorial Park.

George Bryan Hill, of Richwood. Born in Hillsboro in 1878. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery at Richwood.

Ralph Odell Wooddell, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, formerly of Green Bank; a son of the late Odie Wooddell and Mrs. Sadie Wooddell Brown. Burial in the Rockland Cemetery.