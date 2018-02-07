According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Robert Earnest Baumonn, 66, of Washington, D.C., pleaded no contest January 5 to a charge of permitting an unauthorized person to drive. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

James Adam Burgess, 35, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty January 16 to charges of vehicles must stop at through highways and driving while license is suspended/revoked. He was assessed $435.50 in court costs and fines.

Alysha J. Gorbey, 20, of Kingwood, pleaded guilty February 1 to a charge of driving a motorcycle without a license. She was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Aldin Hodzic, 23, of Roanoke, Virginia, pleaded guilty January 31 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Robert Cambell Hughes, 18, of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, pleaded no contest January 22 to a charge of unlawful acts of licensees – beer sales to underage individual. He was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Corwin P. Mount, 25, of Liberty, South Carolina, pleaded guilty January 22 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Brandon Yu Russell, 20, of Somerville, Massachusetts, pleaded no contest January 5 to a charge of no operator’s. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Natasha E. Trainer, 28, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty January 25 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She was assessed $165.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Carrie Wilfong’s court:

Alexa S. Behrens, 37, of Cass, pleaded no contest January 23 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and no certificate of insurance. She was assessed $55.50 in court costs and fines.

Stanley Forrest Forbes, 57, of Clifton, Virginia, pleaded no contest January 23 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Avery A. Hambrick, Jr., 59, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty January 31 to a charge of mandatory disposal – provide proper proof of proper disposal. He was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Kevin Scott Lambert, 21, of Durbin, pleaded guilty January 17 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Randall Wayne Thompson, 27, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty January 28 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $190.25 in court costs and fines.

Harold T. Turner, 62, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 17 to a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked. He was assessed $365.25 in court costs and fines.