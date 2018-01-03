Thursday, January 4, 1968

FIRE

Marlinton was dealt another severe loss when the third major fire since June destroyed the Alpine Hotel Building and adjoining building owned by Clark Galford early Tuesday morning.

The fire was discovered by Roy Horton about 2:30 a.m. when he was awakened by smoke on the third floor and the fire already had a good start when discovered.

It is believed at this time that the fire started behind Kelley’s Restaurant. How the smoke got from this area to the third floor so early in the fire is not understood at present and is one of the aspects of the fire being investigated by an official from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Again fire companies from surrounding communities responded and had to come over icy roads to get here. Our loss would have been much greater if it had not been for help. The following towns sent men and equipment: Hot Springs, Virginia, White Sulphur Springs, Hillsboro, Renick, Lewisburg and the Astronomy Observatory. A total of 70 firemen fought cold weather and the blaze, which was not brought under control until 10:30 a.m. Water is still being sprayed on the ruins as this is written Tuesday night.

The two buildings are a total loss and damage is estimated to be at least $500,000. Businesses located in these buildings are: Alpine Hotel, Alpine Theater, Kelley’s Restaurant, Davis Barber Shop, Quality Discount Shop, Pocahontas Loan Company and Ralston’s Men’s Shop. Also there were two apartments above the Men’s Shop…

The firemen want to express their appreciation to the Ladies Auxiliary and many others who supplied hot coffee and food all day long.

The town was extremely fortunate in that the wind was light and there was a thick layer of snow to protect the roofs of surrounding buildings…

Wounded

Word has been received that SP-4 Charles R. Moore, son of Alonzo Moore, formerly of Clawson, was wounded in Viet Nam.

Second Lieutenant Will-iam A. Gay, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gay, of Edray, who was wounded in Viet Nam, has been returned to the States.

WEATHER

Winter and the New Year came in close together with about 16 inches of snow in town and up to 25 inches on Williams River on Thursday; Sunday brought another 4 to 7 inches. Saturday morning was the coldest of the season with 4 below zero in town and 16 below reported at Linwood and other places…

ENGAGEMENT

Mrs. Gertie Birchfield, of Hillsboro, wishes to announce the engagement of her daughter, Constance Marie, to James J. Howard, son of Mr. and Mrs. James W. Howard, of Buckeye.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Carman E. Sharp, Jr., of Roanoke, Virginia, a daughter, named Nancy Irene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Polk, Sr., of Catonsville, Maryland, a daughter, named Rhonda Sue. The mother is the former Verna Lee Krauss.

DEATHS

Edward Hamilton McLau- ghlin, 84, of Huntersville, a son of the late Hugh and Alcindia Bird McLaughlin. Burial in the McLaughlin Cemetery near Huntersville.

John Early Walker, 52, and Guy D. Walker, 47, died of exposure near Brownsburg. Both were sons of the late John W. and Rebecca Stewart Walker. Burial in the Brownsburg Cemetery.

Thomas B. Barrett, 76, of Marlinton, a son of the late David and Sarah Barrett. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Lawrence Otho Chestnut, 83, of Neola; burial in the May Chapel Church Cemetery.

Polly Humes Hambrick, 65; born at Williamsburg, the daughter of Joseph and Georgeanna Humes. Burial in the Morningside Cemetery at Renick.

Grover W. Moore, 83, of Staunton, Virginia, formerly of Huntersville, a son of the late Newton B. Moore and Allie B. Moore. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.