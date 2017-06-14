Thursday,

June 15, 1967

Fires

A terrible blow was dealt to the school system of Pocahontas County as fire struck the Board of Education office and Junior High building Monday at 4:50 p.m. This fire was one of Marlinton’s worst, rivaling the burning of the tannery close to 40 years ago.

Smoke was seen coming from the second floor at the lower end by Delmas Barb on the Little League field; he ran to the home of Mrs. Arch Wooddell for her to call the Fire Department. The cause could not be determined but the fire spread extremely rapidly, feeding upon the many text books, supplies, paint, etc., in the store room. Smoke was so heavy no one could enter the second floor so no records were saved. Some equipment was saved from the lower floor.

The building was built in 1948 costing $150,000 to $180,000. It would cost almost twice that now. The best estimate of insurance coverage Tuesday was $50,000. Loss was estimated at $500,000.

White Sulphur Springs Fire Department sent a truck and the Observatory sent a tank truck. Marlinton’s water mains proved to be insufficient. Fortunately the creek was near and pumps brought water from there. Many men joined the firemen to do what could be done. David Peacock suffered from smoke inhalation and was hospitalized. He is recovering satisfactorily. Tom Dunbrack also was sent to the hospital for some oxygen. Three or four men had injuries from stepping on nails.

The cause was assumed to be spontaneous combustion or from electrical wiring…

The First 30 Years

West Virginia’s park system is entering its fourth decade of service. Therefore, it is appropriate that we look back at the road we have traveled to assist in rededication to the future. Like the gardener who plants his seed, he cannot tell whether the rows are straight until the seeds have grown. So, after 30 years, let’s look back to see if our rows on state parks are straight.

The term “State Park” was first used in West Virginia when land was dedicated for that purpose in 1927.

Droop Mountain Battlefield was authorized for purchase by the legislature. John D. Sutton had fought with the Union in the Battle of Droop Mountain as a young man and in 1927 was a member of the House of Delegates from Braxton County. Through his efforts, this historic park was authorized by the legislature that year.

Acquisition followed, and in the summer of 1930, the park was dedicated to the memory of those who participated in the battle. Droop Mountain was the most extensive battle ever fought on West Virginia soil in terms of lives lost. More than 500 men were killed…

To be continued…

Pioneer Days

If you want to see an operating moonshine still be sure to be in Marlinton July 14 through 16. This is just one of the interesting events scheduled for Pioneer Days.

Students

Graduating from Glenville State College were Karen Sue Mullenax, of Boyer, Sara Ann Moore, of Durbin, and Willard Luther Shears, of Arbovale.

Named to the Dean’s List in the College of Engineering at West Virginia University were David Michael Hamed, Robert Clarence Ware and James Emory Galford, all of Green Bank.

Named to the Dean’s List at West Virginia University College of Agriculture and Forestry was Blix McNeill, of Buckeye.

Nancy Harper, of Marlinton, made the Dean’s list in the College of Human Resources and Education at WVU.

Miss Beverly Galford, of Green Bank, was named to the Dean’s list at Marshall University.

Libby Graham, of Buckeye, is attending Rhododendron Girl’s State at Jackson’s Mill. Rhododendron Girl’s State is an experiment in democratic government, giving girls an opportunity to organize governments, run for office, vote, participate in party activities and have fun.

WEDDING

Arrangements of dogwood and pink and white summer flowers and greenery decorated the altar at the Lobelia Methodist Church at Lobelia for the May 20, 1967 wedding Miss Jenny Dalphena Workman, twin daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert William Workman, of Hillsboro, and Penick Winters Rose. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Penick Rose, of Hillsboro.

Miss Rebecca Chappell, of Hillsboro, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Chappell, sang “The Wedding Prayer,” and “I love you Truly,” and Mrs. Elmer Dean, of Beard, played other wedding selections.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Shaw, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Teresa Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clark Phillips, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, a daughter, named Janice Lee. The mother is the former Kay Patterson, of Green Bank.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dahnert, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, a son, named David Robert. The mother is the former Frances Grey Conrad, of Arbovale.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Gay Pyles, of Morgantown, a daughter, named Gaynell Marie.

DEATHS

Mrs. Lola Conrad Gilbert, 79, of South Charleston; survived by brothers Charles E. Gum, Matthew Gum and Markwood Gum. Burial in Cunningham Memorial Park.

Robert Edward Bragg, 52, of Richwood; a son of the late Sherman and Minnie Bragg. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery at Richwood.