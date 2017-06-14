Anecita Buzzard, age 62, of Marlinton, died Monday, June 12, 2017, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born April 17, 1955, at Alegria, Philippines, she was a daughter of the late Quiterrio and Leopolda Baisao Licanda.

Anecita was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Scott and Vinny Licanda.

She is survived by her husband, Leo Buzzard; daughters, Analou Licanda Galapin and Ana Marie Ogony Bieren; a sister, Fely Licanda; a brother, John Licanda; and four grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Interment will be in the Huntersville Cemetery in Huntersville. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.