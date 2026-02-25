Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

County Floodplain Manager Scott Triplett discussed floodplain issues at the February 17 Pocahontas County Commission meeting.

Triplett said FEMA notified him that the county will need to update its Floodplain Ordinance, and he suggested that FEMA be invited to a future commission meeting to explain exactly what they want included in the new ordinance. The existing floodplain ordinance, which was passed on November 3, 2010, basically describes the permits and restrictions that apply to areas designated as being in a floodplain or floodway. The 35-page ordinance is very complicated and can be found in its entirety on the commission’s webpage or at pocahontascountycommission.com/ordinances/flood-plain-ordinance-11-03-2010/

Triplett also talked about the new FEMA floodplain maps that went into effect last July which expand previous flood plain areas in the county. The new maps used lidar sensing that is designed to determine more accurate elevations than the previous floodplain maps which computed elevations based on old topo maps. The US Government’s National Maps App describes lidar mapping this way:

“Lidar mapping (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing method that uses pulsed laser light to measure distances and create precise, high-resolution 3D models of the Earth’s surface and objects. By emitting millions of pulses per second from aircraft or drones, it calculates precise coordinates to map topography, vegetation and structures with centimeter-level accuracy.”

Commission President John Rebinski was concerned that FEMA had sent the commission a letter when they issued the new flood maps, saying that they were approved since the county had not disputed them. Rebinski, however, said the county did send FEMA objections regarding the new areas now being designated as flood zones, including areas at the tannery site in Frank. Triplett said FEMA had denied those appeals, but suggested Rebinski discuss that with the FEMA representatives when they come to a meeting.

Also at this commission meeting:

• Kayla Shaw, the Director of the Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, advised the commission that, at its upcoming budget hearings, the commission should consider the fact that her agency is losing between $6 and $7 dollars each meal they provide to seniors, which amounts to a significant financial deficit for them each year.

• The commission agreed to release, prior to the beginning of construction, an additional $19,000 from the $500,000 they had set aside for the PMH Wastewater Treatment Plant Project. This will pay for tree removal at the site and completed engineering costs. The $19,000 is in addition to the $100,000 they previously agreed to release early from that $500,000 to start the construction. They also authorized the tree removal to begin. The project’s total cost will be $1,780,000, with the commission paying $500,000, and grants paying the rest.

• They approved accepting a $5,000 Energy Efficiency and Conservation Grant to pay for upgrading the lighting at the former ARC Building in Marlinton, which now includes the Day Report Center and other agencies.

• The commission also approved a Budget Revision and Resolution to account for some unanticipated revenues.

• They scheduled the 2026-2027 Budget preparation work sessions to occur at 8:30 a.m. each of three days: March 9, 11 and 13.