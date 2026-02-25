NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING
WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION
TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.
An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.
First Publication Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
ESTATE NAME: DOUGLAS MICHAEL ELLEDGE
1835 Edgewood Lane
Hull WI 54482-9450
ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:
Donna Rineck
1801 Welsby Avenue
Stevens Point, WI 54481-4066
Subscribed and sworn to before me on Feburary 18, 2026.
Melissa Bennett,
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
2/26/2c
NOTICE
UNKNOWN ADDRESS
To: LAURA L. MARSHALL
ADDRESS UNKNOWN
Notice is hereby given that the following estate has been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth.Avenue, Marlinton, WV. 24954-1333. According to West Virginia’s law of intestate, you are listed as an heir of this estate. Please contact Robert Nelson or the County Clerk of Pocahontas County.
ESTATE NUMBER: 14866
ESTATE NAME: SANDRA M. BAILEY
ADMINISTRATOR: Robert Nelson
3947 Beaver Creek Road
Marlinton, WV 24954
Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 12, 2026.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
By Lisa G. Workman, Deputy
2/19/2c
