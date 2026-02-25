NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

ESTATE NAME: DOUGLAS MICHAEL ELLEDGE

1835 Edgewood Lane

Hull WI 54482-9450

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:

Donna Rineck

1801 Welsby Avenue

Stevens Point, WI 54481-4066

Subscribed and sworn to before me on Feburary 18, 2026.

Melissa Bennett,

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

2/26/2c

NOTICE

UNKNOWN ADDRESS

To: LAURA L. MARSHALL

ADDRESS UNKNOWN

Notice is hereby given that the following estate has been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth.Avenue, Marlinton, WV. 24954-1333. According to West Virginia’s law of intestate, you are listed as an heir of this estate. Please contact Robert Nelson or the County Clerk of Pocahontas County.

ESTATE NUMBER: 14866

ESTATE NAME: SANDRA M. BAILEY

ADMINISTRATOR: Robert Nelson

3947 Beaver Creek Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 12, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

By Lisa G. Workman, Deputy

2/19/2c