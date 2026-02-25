Leroy Garfield Webb, age 85, of Arbovale, peacefully passed away in his sleep Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Terra Bella’s Memory Care Unit in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Born October 12, 1940, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Hobart Leroy and Cleo Wolfe Webb.

Leroy was a graduate of East Bank High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service, he went to work at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank and was a volunteer for the Community Center in Arbovale.

Leroy moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1974, where he went to work at Lorillard Tobacco Company, retiring as a Senior Electronics Instrumentation Specialist. Leroy was the former President of the Lions Club in Greensboro, and he loved to fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Ryalls Webb; and granddaughter, Kailey Suzanne Benton.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Henderson (Michael), of Trinity, North Carolina; son, David Lee Webb (Althea), of Randleman, North Carolina; and grandson, Christian Grant Henderson.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the Arbovale Cemetery Annex with Military Rites conducted by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

