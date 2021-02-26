February 25, 2021

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14174

ESTATE OF: RALPH WARREN BURNS

EXECUTRIX: Terrell McSweeny

32 Sydenstricker Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946

TRUSTEE: Terrell McSweeny

32 Sydenstricker Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946

ESTATE NUMBER: 14218

ESTATE OF: QUINCY CLAYTON MCMILLION

EXECUTRIX: Peggy Juanita McMillion

562 Newman Road

Buckeye, WV 24924-9108

ESTATE NUMBER 14220

ESTATE OF: LINDA S. DOSS

ADMINISTRATOR: Danny D. Doss

2774 Brush Country Road

Marlinton, WV. 24954-6636

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 12, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The Pocahontas County Commission has decided to file an application with the West Virginia Development Office for Community Development Block Grant CV funds for the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Roof and HVAC Replacement Project. The grant application will request $700,000.00 from CDBG for a total project cost of $700,000.00.

The County Commission will hold a public meeting at the County Commission office in Marlinton Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the project application.

The grant application will be submitted to the West Virginia Development Office on or before March 12, 2021.

All persons having an interest in the application or wishing to express their views are encouraged to attend the meeting or submit written comments to the Pocahontas County Commission by the above date.

The Pocahontas County Commission is an equal opportunity employer and takes steps to further fair housing.

Provisions for the disabled may be made by contacting the County Commission in advance of the meeting date.

Should you have any questions, you may contact the Pocahontas County Commission at 304-799-6063.

Walt Helmick, Commission President

NOTICE SCHOOL CALENDAR HEARINGS

In accordance with West Virginia State Law, the Pocahontas County Board of Education is required to hold two public meetings for the purpose of discussing the school calendar for the 2021-2022 year.

The second public meeting will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room.

Parents, teachers, community members, business leaders and other interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting, become informed of the state-required guidelines that must be followed and see a draft of the proposed calendar.

Terrence Beam

Superintendent

Pocahontas County Schools

West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways

Notice to contractors

Bids will be received electronically by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, through the Bid Express Bidding Service (www.bidx.com) and by sealed proposals (only when prequalification is waived) being received at its office in Building 5, Room 843, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, until march 09, 2021, 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The bids will be downloaded and/or opened and read publicly thereafter for the constructions of the following project (s):

Call: 022; Contract: 2020000837; State Project: s338-219-23.54 00; federal project: NHPP-0219(383); Description: ASPHALT PAVING, Elk Mountain Road; county: Pocahontas.

DBE goal: 4% of contract bid amount. Bidder must provide written assurance of meeting goal on form in proposal.

Proposals will be received from prequalified and West Virginia licensed contractors only except that on Federal-Aid Projects a contractor’s license is not required at time of bid, but will be required before work can begin. Registration is required with the Department of Administration, Division of Purchasing, in accordance with Chapter 5A, Article 3, Section 12 of the West Virginia Code. All contractors submitting bids on project(s) must include one of the following forms properly executed with each proposal: Proposal Guaranty Bond, Cashier’s Check or Certified Check for $500.00 or 5% of total bid, whichever is greater.

*These are projects on which any contractor with a Category “W” Prequalification Rating may be eligible to bid.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, reserves the right to defer, delay or postpone the date for receiving and publicly opening proposals for any project designated in this advertisement, without the necessity of renewing such advertisement. All bidders holding valid bidding proposals will be notified of such deferment, delay or postponement and the date that proposals will be received and publicly opened.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Division of Highways

Ryland W. Musick, P.E., Ph.D.

Deputy State Highway Engineer –

Chief Engineer of Programs

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To: All owners of unimproved, developable property located within the

boundaries of the Snowshoe Resort Community District

You will take notice that pursuant to West Virginia Code, 7-25-1, et seq. and Articles III and IV of the Bylaws of Snowshoe Resort Community District, an election will be held on the 5th day of April 2021. This election shall be for the purpose of electing one person to the unexpired term of the Unimproved, Developable, Property Member of the Snowshoe Resort Community District representing the Unimproved, Developable Property Board Seat. Due to COVID19 there will NOT be an election meeting. Voting will be by paper ballot which must be transmitted to the Snowshoe Resort Community District Election Committee by regular U.S. mail or electronically (facsimile or email) and must be received prior to 2:00PM Eastern Standard Time, April 5, 2021, delivered as follows;

NO PROXIES WILL BE ALLOWED

Via Mail: Snowshoe Resort Community District

Election Committee

PO Box 377

Snowshoe, WV 26209

Via Facsimile: 304-572-5616

Via Email: ruth.bachmann@snowshoedistrict.com

The unimproved, developable property includes Hawthorne, Hutches, North Woods, Old Spruce, Sawmill Village, West Ridge, and various lots outlined below:

MAP 23.19 SNOWSHOE 188.16 AC

MAP 23.3 HD OF ELK 2.2500 AC (GOLF COURSE AREA)

MAP 62A.1 CHEAT MT 1678.03 ACRES (NORTH END OF RESORT AROUND SC)

MAP 62A.1 CHEAT MTN LAND 1653.52 AC (SILVER CREEK AREA)

MAP 62A.1.10 SNOW CREEK LAND 7.63AC LESS 1.3AC/BLDG

MAP 8A.1 SHAVERS FORK LAND 6122.366 AC

MAP 8A.13 LAND (1.80 AC) BEHIND SHAMROCK

MAP 8A.28 0.78 AC LAUREL LODGE

MAP 8B.10 AREA A SHAVERS FORK 7.34 AC (EAST OF SAWMILL VILLAGE)

MAP 8B.11 AREA B SHAVERS FORK .27AC (WEST SIDE OF SAWMILL VILLAGE)

MAP 8B.6 SAWMILL VILLAGE, P/O TR4 9.46 AC

MAP 8B.6.2 P/O TR 4 1.45 AC RESERVED FOR PHASE II

MAP 8B.8 SAWMILL VILLAGE P/O TR WM2 2 AC

MAP 8C.1 BIG SPRING 592.5500 AC

MAP 8D.1 SHAVERS FORK 4.835 AC (CAMP 4 UNDEVELOPED)

MAP 8J.2 3.04 AC (TOP EDGE OF WHISTLEPUNK SLOPE)

MAP 8N.3 .09 ACRES (LAND NEXT TO VANTAGE INN)

MAP 8T.4 1.12 AC LOT 3-A (TOP EDGE OF CAMP 4 SLOPE)

MAP 8T.5 1.42 AC LOT 2B (TOP EDGE OF CAMP 4 SLOPE)

MAP 8T.6 0.50 AC LOT 3B (TOP EDGE OF CAMP 4 SLOPE)

Further information regarding the election, including replacement ballots, bios and candidate information, is available on the District’s website at: www.snowshoedistrict.com

2/25/2c