Clellon Hise

Clellon Clay “Hoppie” Hise, 85, of Bartow, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home.
Obaugh Funeral Home will receive family and friends wishing to pay their respects throughout the day Monday, March 1, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Hightown United Methodist Church with Rev. Andre Crummett officiating. Burial will be in Hightown Cemetery.
