Mon Power advises that a planned outage to upgrade facilities is slated for Wednesday, March 3. Inclement weather “make-up” day will be Thursday, March 4. The outage will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Approximately 185 customers will be affected in the vicinity of Browns Creek and Hevener and Sitlington roads in Dunmore.

Affected customers will receive an automated call to the phone number associated with their account of record.